Korea Pavilion Highlights 10 Promising Cybersecurity Companies at RSA Conference 2024

Held annually, the RSA Conference is the world’s leading cybersecurity event, attracting professionals from across the globe. This year’s conference will take place from May 6th to 9th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The Korea Pavilion, located at booth #634 in Moscone South, will highlight a diverse range of innovation information security solutions from these companies. Their expertise covers various fields, including network security, identity and access management.

Throughout the conference, representatives from the participating companies will be available to demonstrate their solutions and discuss how they can help organizations address today’s evolving cybersecurity threats.

This is a great opportunity for attendees to:

Learn about the latest advancements in Korean cybersecurity technology.

Connect with leading Korean cybersecurity companies.

Explore potential business partnerships

The list of exhibitors (in alphabetical order) are:

1. AirCUVE

VFRONT (Multi Factor Authentication) : RADIUS-based Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution that strengthens user authentication by providing additional authentication methods such as knowledge-based authentication, biometric-based authentication, and more.

VFRONT (Multi Factor Authentication) : RADIUS-based Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution that strengthens user authentication by providing additional authentication methods such as knowledge-based authentication, biometric-based authentication, and more.

AirFRONT (Network Security Solution) : This solution supports security authentication and data encryption for users and terminals in both wired and wireless LAN environments.

: This solution supports security authentication and data encryption for users and terminals in both wired and wireless LAN environments. ByFRONT (Wireless LAN( 5G ): Identity Suite SDN Policy-Based Wired and Wireless Integrated Authentication): an extended wired and wireless integrated authentication solution based on SDN policies.

2. DuDu Information Technologies

CyberAegis : Virtual training platform designed to equip cybersecurity professionals with the ability to effectively respond to any cybersecurity threats.

: Virtual training platform designed to equip cybersecurity professionals with the ability to effectively respond to any cybersecurity threats. AI-based CCTV: Surveillance system capable of preventing hacking and performing automatic detection, identification, and tracking.

3. F1Security

F1-UWSS : All-in-one SECaas platform that enables global cloud security services with integrated web security services including Web Application Firewall (WebCastle), Anti-Web Shell (WSFinder), and Web Malware Scanner System (WMDS). The SECaas platform reduces costs by using security programs that were used in On-premise direct operations.

: All-in-one SECaas platform that enables global security services with integrated web security services including Web Application Firewall (WebCastle), Anti-Web Shell (WSFinder), and Web Scanner System (WMDS). The SECaas platform reduces costs by using security programs that were used in On-premise direct operations. F1-WebCastle: Detects and blocks attacks on websites such as SQL Injection and XSS. It is a software-based web firewall that easily applies to cloud environments and corporate web servers.

4. ICTK

G3/G5: PUF based security chips supporting Quantum safe that are used in various IoT devices for authentication, firmware protection and secure storage.

5. MarkAny

SaForus: End-point security and Compliance SaaS

6. PacketGo

PacketGo: Delivers Zero Trust solution and service widely Edge, network and communication technology and service delivery.

7. SSNC

FPMS(Firewall Policy Management Solution): An automatic firewall policy Orchestration solution that can enhancing cybersecurity and efficiency in spite of the talent shortage.

8. Stealth Solution

Stealth MTD v.1.0: Next-generation network security solution that actively protects network-connected hosts from cyber attackers. It is based on network address mutation technology and attacker deception techniques.

9. THEORI Korea

Xint : Unified security solution that combines Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Automated Penetration Testing (AutoPen), and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) into a single, integrated platform. By providing comprehensive visibility into the entire security environment from an attacker’s perspective, Xint enables organizations to effectively identify and respond to security risks.

: Unified security solution that combines Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Automated Penetration Testing (AutoPen), and External Attack Surface Management (EASM) into a single, integrated platform. By providing comprehensive visibility into the entire security environment from an attacker’s perspective, Xint enables organizations to effectively identify and respond to security risks. Theori: Theori provides the finest cybersecurity consulting services founded on unrivaled technology from the world’s best security experts. Through penetration testing, APT testing, source code audits, and other services, we identify vulnerabilities and strengthen the security of your business.

10. ZIEN

Z-IoT: Automated IoT security inspection solution based on advanced technical expertise to proactively prevent IoT security incidents and enhance efficiency by managing vulnerabilities.

For more information and/or scheduling meetings with Korean exhibitors, contact at swpark@kotra.or.kr

About KOTRA

KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) is the Korean government related agency for promoting trade and investment between Korea and the rest of the world. KOTRA, as a global platform, provides support and assistance to global companies entering the Korean market and to Korean companies expanding overseas.

About KISIA

KISIA (Korea Information Security Association) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the growth of the Korean cybersecurity industry by establishing a global comprehensive cybersecurity community.

