KORE Power Announces ~$75M First Close of $150M Investment Round with Siemens as Lead Investor and Joined by Quanta Services

Capital raise is milestone for construction of KOREPlex, a lithium-ion battery cell gigafactory scheduled to break ground in Arizona Q4 2022

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KORE Power, Inc. (“KORE”) has closed the initial $75 million tranche of a private placement (the “Financing”) anticipated to total $150 million. Siemens Financial Services was the lead investor and was joined by Quanta Services with additional strategic partners including Nidec Motor Corporation, Honeywell Ventures, Trog Hawley Capital and a leading utility scale energy storage provider. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as KORE’s Exclusive Placement Agent.





KORE is a leading U.S.-based developer of lithium-ion battery cells and manufacturer of integrated solutions for the e-mobility and energy storage sectors. KORE intends to use the proceeds of the Financing to commence the construction of its KOREPlex gigafactory in the Phoenix area and to purchase long lead-time items required for construction of the facility. The KOREPlex is expected to have initial annual production capacity of 6 GWh of high-density lithium-ion cells. Production is expected to expand to 12 GWh and beyond to meet expected market demand. The KOREPlex will also be among the first U.S. battery cell gigafactories built independently of an automotive OEM. This independence will allow the KOREPlex to supply batteries to a wide range of innovative e-mobility and energy storage customers. KORE will break ground on the KOREPlex this year, with initial output beginning in late 2024.

“Siemens Financial Services is proud to be the lead investor committed to backing KORE with both our capital and know-how. We support the industries and create the infrastructure forming the backbone of the American economy and apply that same commitment to the development of the battery industry in the U.S.,” said Steffen Grosse, CEO of Equity Finance, Siemens Financial Services. “KORE’s focus on manufacturing and vital industries such as energy storage, transportation electrification and grid modernization align with the strategic direction of SFS’ investments in the U.S. to date.”

Earlier this year, BloombergNEF forecast a 30% compound annual growth rate in the energy storage market. Similarly, electrification in the mobility sector, which includes electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, is experiencing rapid growth. According to BloombergNEF, as of July, global electric vehicle sales were up more than 60% year-over-year.

Demand for KORE’s domestically manufactured batteries is expected to further increase due to the domestic content required to fully maximize the energy storage investment tax credit available under the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

“Strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities for battery cells will be critical to the transformation and build out of energy infrastructure in the United States,” said Andrew Schwaitzberg, leader of energy transition initiatives at Quanta Services. “We are excited to invest and partner alongside leading energy innovators who also understand the importance of building and supporting a robust domestic supply chain. We expect our strategic alliance with KORE to enhance Quanta’s ability to deliver comprehensive energy solutions in partnership with our customers.”

Since last year’s announcement that the KOREPlex would be built in Arizona, KORE has announced a series of agreements to secure U.S. supply of materials used in battery cell manufacturing. KORE has also launched a vertically integrated energy storage solutions provider based in Vermont known as KORE Solutions.

“As a U.S.-based manufacturer with the ability to supply top-tier lithium-ion cells, the KOREPlex will take us to the next level. We will have American workers and an American supply chain driving the growth of clean energy and vehicle electrification,” said Lindsay Gorrill, CEO and Co-Founder of KORE Power. “In the coming months, we expect to announce additional agreements demonstrating our commitment to building a domestic supply chain for the KOREPlex and embracing a circular lifecycle for our products.”

KORE is a leading U.S.-based developer of battery cell technology and integrated solution manufacturer for the energy storage and e-mobility sectors. With clients in energy storage, e-mobility, utility, industrial and defense markets, KORE provides battery products and solutions which are the backbone for decarbonization across the globe. As a U.S.-based, integrated provider of cells, batteries and solutions, KORE is uniquely positioned to serve these markets. Groundbreaking for the construction of the KOREPlex is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022 with commercial production scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024. The KOREPlex will have initial annual production capacity of 6 GWh of battery cells, which will be expanded to 12 GWh to meet expected market demand. KORE is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with operations in Waterbury, Vermont, and Buckeye, Arizona. For more information, visit www.korepower.com.

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) – the B2B financing arm of Siemens – provides financing that makes a difference. At SFS, we empower customers around the globe to access technology with purpose and increase their competitiveness. Based on our unique combination of financial expertise, risk management and industry know-how we provide tailored financing solutions – including flexible leasing and working capital products, project-related and structured financing, corporate lending, equity investments, finance advisory, as well as trade and receivables financing. With highly experienced and passionate teams in 20+ countries, SFS paves the way for industrial productivity, smart infrastructure and sustainable mobility, facilitating the energy transition and enabling high-quality healthcare. Supporting the Siemens DEGREE framework, SFS is one of the leading providers in financing greenfield renewable projects. For more information, visit www.siemens.com/finance.

Quanta Services, Inc. is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Quanta’s comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about the plans, objectives, and expectations. All statements included herein, other than statements of ‎historical fact, are forward-looking information, and such information involves various risks and ‎uncertainties. KORE Power, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are ‎reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and ‎such forward-looking statements in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements included in this news release are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and are made as of the date of this news release, and ‎ KORE Power disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, ‎whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by ‎applicable securities legislation.‎

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The securities to be issued in connection with the offering described above are being offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

