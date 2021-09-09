Home Business Wire Kopin to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event
Kopin to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor event:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

    Presentation: Monday, September 13, at 7:00am ET (4:00am PT)

A Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin’s website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, high-level module assembly, speech enhancement technology, software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset concept systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 200 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Kopin Investor Relations
Richard Sneider, (508) 870 5959
CFO
rsneider@kopin.com

or

Market Street Partners
JoAnn Horne, (415) 596-6886
Jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

