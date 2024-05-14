Kopin to Explore Low Latency Digital Night Vision Under New SBIR Contract

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions and high-performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced it has received a contract from a new Defense customer to support the integration of Kopin’s organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplay with a power efficient low latency digital night vision sensor (PEDBNVIS) that approaches analog goggle performance, for use in next generation warfighter integrated visual acuity systems.





For over 20 years analog binocular night vision goggles (NVGs) have supported the warfighter’s need to see at night. Advanced solutions such as the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) have proven very useful in their ability to bring mixed reality and valuable situational awareness using a digital microdisplay and optics that overlay augmented visual information on the analog night vision goggle scene. Kopin’s role in the new contract is to tightly integrate its high-resolution, high-speed OLED with power efficient digital night vision imaging sensors to eliminate the need for optical overlay and to reduce the size and forward projection of the night vision system.

“Warfighters will benefit from an integrated fully digital night vision device that can display a wide variety of spectral and symbology information in a compact and power efficient assembly, enabling improvements in system layout and overall packaging,” said Bill Maffucci, Kopin’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “We are pleased that our displays have been selected as a key enabler for the advanced technology development funded under this contract. Successful achievement of the program’s objectives will create a significant new high-volume production opportunity for Kopin’s OLED displays.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

