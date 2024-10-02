Kopin to Exhibit at VISION 2024, Stuttgart, Germany

Kopin to Demo New SXGA-R15 Microdisplay Assembly for 3D Automated Optical Inspection (3D AOI)

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in VISION 2024, which is being held October 8-10 in Stuttgart, Germany.





VISION 2024 is Europe’s premier trade show for machine-vision, and hosts companies showcasing their latest advancements in current and future machine-vision technologies. Kopin is a prominent supplier of microdisplay assemblies to makers of 3D AOI machines and will be showcasing the latest SXGA-R15 microdisplay system. Additional demos, such as Kopin’s higher resolution microdisplay systems for inspection, will also be present.

To learn more about the SXGA-R15: https://tinyurl.com/2s4ksx5r.

Kopin welcomes attendees to visit booth 75, Hall 10 from Oct 8-10, 2024, to learn more about Kopin and its products, engage with Kopin experts and gather ideas for innovative applications.

Registration for the event can be obtained at: https://www.messe-stuttgart.de/vision/en/tickets-opening-times

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

