Home Business Wire Kopin Corporation to Report Third Quarter of 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday,...
Business Wire

Kopin Corporation to Report Third Quarter of 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

di Business Wire

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8:30am ET.

On the call, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. John C.C. Fan and Richard Sneider, the Company’s Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Kopin’s financial results, strategy, and business outlook.

To participate, please dial 1-800-437-2398 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-323-289-6576 (International). The call will also be available as a live and archived audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

About Kopin:

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Contacts

Kopin
Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Richard_Sneider@kopin.com
or

Market Street Partners
Joann Horne, 415-445-3233

JHorne@marketstreetpartners.com

 

Articoli correlati

Rocket Lab Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RKLB #earnings--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in...
Continua a leggere

Rimini Street to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party...
Continua a leggere

Registered Caller Offers Companies Expanded Options to Take Advantage of STIR/SHAKEN for Verifying Caller Information

Business Wire Business Wire -
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#STIRSHAKEN--iconectiv: What: Many enterprises and contact centers use multiple voice service providers and phone number types, including 10-digit long...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rocket Lab Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire