Kopin Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:30am ET.

On the call, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. John C.C. Fan and Richard Sneider, the Company’s Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Kopin’s financial results, strategy, and business outlook.

To participate, please dial 1-888-204-4368 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-323-994-2093 (International). The call will also be available as a live and archived audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com

About Kopin:

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, modules and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts
Kopin Investor Relations

Richard Sneider, (508) 870-5959

CFO rsneider@kopin.com
Or

Market Street Partners

JoAnn Horne, (415) 596-6886

Jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

