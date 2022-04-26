Home Business Wire Kopin Corporation to Report First Quarter of 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday,...
Kopin Corporation to Report First Quarter of 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8:30am ET.

On the call, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. John C.C. Fan and Richard Sneider, the Company’s Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Kopin’s financial results, strategy, and business outlook.

To participate, please dial 1-888-256-1007 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-323-994-2093 (International). The call will also be available as a live and archived audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

About Kopin:

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

