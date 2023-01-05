<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Kopin Corporation to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

Kopin Corporation to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), a leading developer of innovative technologies and critical components for wearable computing systems, announced today that Mr. Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday January 11th, 2023. Kopin’s management will conduct 40-minute one-on-one meetings from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 11, and host a group presentation from 12:45-1:25 PM. ET the same day at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY

A live audio webcast of the group presentation will be made available on the Investor Relations portion of Kopin’s website under Events & Presentations at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available online at the aforementioned website following the conclusion of the event

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com

Contacts

Kopin Investor Relations

Richard Sneider, (508) 870 5959

CFO

rsneider@kopin.com
or

Investor Relations

JoAnn Horne, (415) 445-3233

Market Street Partners

JHorne@marketstreetpartners.com

Articoli correlati

Aanika to Enter Bio-Backed Insurance Agreement with Satur Farms  

Business Wire Business Wire -
BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aanika Biosciences, a biotechnology startup focused on bringing trust, transparency, and traceability to our food system, will...
Continua a leggere

GrafTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings...
Continua a leggere

CACI Wins $2.25 Billion Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Background Investigation Fieldwork Contract

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has been awarded the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Background Investigation...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Aanika to Enter Bio-Backed Insurance Agreement with Satur Farms  

Business Wire