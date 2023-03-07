<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Kopin Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended December 25, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Kopin Corporation management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 8:30 Eastern Time (5:30 Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-9716

International number: 201-493-6779

Webcast: Q4 2022 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at https://www.kopin.com/investor-overview/ for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through March 21, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 13736785

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small microdisplays (AMLCD, OLED, FLCOS and MicroLED displays), optics, speech enhancement technology, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Contacts

For Investor Relations
Kopin Corporation

Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

rsneider@kopin.com

MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

KOPN@mzgroup.us
+561 489 5315

