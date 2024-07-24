Kopin Achieves Milestone in AI Enabled NeuralDisplay™ Software Development

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a pioneering provider of application-specific optical solutions and high-performance microdisplays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced it has achieved a milestone in the development of its NeuralDisplay™ platform software.





The innovative software platform has now reached the Alpha testing stage of development, marking a significant milestone in Kopin’s NeuralDisplay™ development efforts. Since beginning development in 2023, Kopin has aimed to revolutionize the Organic Light Emitting Diode on Silicon (OLEDoS) and Micro Light Emitting Diode (MicroLED) microdisplays for defense, consumer and other spatial computing applications.

We believe NeuralDisplay™ could eliminate the need for dedicated cameras used for eye tracking in many spatial computing systems, thereby reducing size, weight, power consumption and cost. The Neural display is designed to enable dynamic brightness, contrast and gaze controls, eye fatigue monitoring and rapid response to neurological stimuli such as pupil dilation due to fight-or-flight response.

Accomplishing this required a unique innovation. The human eye is the gateway to the user’s environment and their neurological state. By integrating traditional RGB pixels, image-sensing pixels and advanced signal processing algorithms into a silicon backplane, NeuralDisplay™ achieves high-fidelity eye tracking, gaze monitoring and neurological response analysis, while maintaining real-time display performance.

The demonstration video of Kopin’s NeuralDisplay™ eye-tracking software can be viewed here. The video showcases a user controlling a spaceship with their eye movements, with the software tracking and measuring these movements. The green captions indicate pupil size, and the red circle shows the eye’s focus point, with the spaceship following the user’s gaze.

“We believe NeuralDisplay™ is a revolutionary platform poised to redefine user interaction across various industries, from defense to consumer electronics,” said Bill Maffucci, Kopin’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “With its cutting-edge display architecture, integrated AI, and developer-friendly software ecosystem, we believe NeuralDisplay™ could become the cornerstone of next-generation spatial computing and visual systems.”

For more information, visit Kopin’s website.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to our belief the NeuralDisplay™ could eliminate the need for dedicated cameras used for eye tracking in many spatial computing systems, thereby reducing size, weight, power consumption and cost; our belief that the NeuralDisplay™ is a revolutionary platform poised to redefine user interaction across various industries, from defense to consumer electronics; and our belief that the we believe NeuralDisplay™ could become the cornerstone of next-generation spatial computing and visual systems. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Kopin Corporation

Bill Maffucci, 508-870-5959



SVP of Business Development and Strategy,



bmaffucci@kopin.com

Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959



Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



Richard_Sneider@kopin.com

or

MZ Contact:



Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA, 561 489 5315



MZ Group – MZ North America



KOPN@mzgroup.us

LightSpeed PR Contact:



Michael Farino



Michael@lightspeedpr.com