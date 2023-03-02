Kontron’s FlatClient ECO Panel PC Series With Low Power 6th Gen Intel Atom® or Celeron® Processors

Industrial Panel PCs for demanding control and visualization tasks





ISMANING, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), now offers 6th Gen Intel Atom® or Celeron® processors for its FlatClient ECO Panel PC series, which provide high computing and graphics performance with low power consumption. The robust Panel PCs with full-metal housing are easy to clean with their scratch-resistant and joint-free front made of continuous tempered glass. The displays with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint surface finish in sizes ranging from 10.1″ to 23.8″ are therefore easy to read even under difficult lighting conditions and offer brilliant and detailed visualization with WXGA/Full-HD resolution – the best preconditions for user-friendly and innovative machine operation.

The new models of the FlatClient ECO Panel PC series are equipped with 6th Gen Intel Atom® x6212RE or x6425RE or Intel® Celeron® J6413 processors. In addition to two DisplayPorts and two Ethernet interfaces with 2.5 or 1 GbE, the all-in-one Panel PCs also have four USB 3.2 ports. Fast NVMe SSDs with up to 1TByte are used for mass storage, and fast wireless connections via WiFi 5/6 and Bluetooth can also be integrated.

With their closed, fanless metal housing and robust system design, the compact FlatClient Panel PCs achieve an extended service life and high system availability even in harsh industrial environments and have already proven themselves thousands of times. The Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) are available either as a built-in version or as a device for mounting arm attachment with VESA and can thus easily be integrated into a wide variety of industrial environments.

With the optionally available ‘QIWI Toolkit’, the Panel PC can be transformed into an intuitive web panel that can be easily configured and maintained.

The easy-to-clean, anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display offers IP65 protection, so-called ‘dirt corners’ or ‘dirty edges’ are avoided by an entirely flush glass front as well as beveled housing surfaces. The projected capacitive multi-touch (PCAP) can also be operated with gloves, detects drops (drop rejection) and palms (palm rejection) and thus ensures safe operability.

Customized solutions can be implemented quickly and cost-effectively, from flexibility in display size, computing performance and memory expansion, to application-specific touch settings, I/O adjustments, security hardening of BIOS and operating system, software installation, individual branding, customized service and repair kits and special packaging.

