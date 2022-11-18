Kong Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Business booms with 720% revenue growth as global enterprises turn to APIs and microservices to keep up with surging customer expectations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kong Inc., the top cloud native API company, today announced it took the 211 spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, ranking the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. This is Kong’s third year on the esteemed list, after the company grew 720% during the 2018-2021 fiscal years.

“As efficient and digital customer experiences become increasingly critical, we’re seeing more and more businesses overhaul their infrastructure to support agility and better cost. The C-suite is beginning to understand how crucial a fast-moving and effective API strategy is to both short- and long-term business productivity,” said Augusto Marietti, CEO and co-founder of Kong Inc. “This macro industry shift has accelerated growth for companies like Kong, and achieving this accolade for the third year in a row is a testament to the incredible work of our team.”

“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.

