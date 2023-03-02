Koneksa Announces Expanded Partnership with SSI Strategy to Scale the Adoption of Digital Biomarkers in Clinical Trials

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech—Koneksa, the evidence-based digital biomarkers company, announced today an extended partnership with SSI Strategy, a life sciences consulting firm, that will provide both organizations with expanded client service offerings to accelerate and scale the adoption of evidence-based digital biomarkers in clinical trials.

Koneksa’s digital biomarker solutions include an industry-leading platform that gives research sponsors and clinical sites the ability to seamlessly aggregate data in real-time from devices, ePROs, patient diaries, and clinical assessments to provide the full picture of an individual’s health.

As part of the partnership, SSI will expand Koneksa’s medical strategy division, especially in translational and clinical drug development. This collaboration will offer existing clients of both organizations a streamlined relationship offering the industry’s best scientific, technical, and delivery expertise across all phases of the clinical trial and product lifecycle. Koneksa clients gain access to a team of PhDs and MDs at SSI with expertise in drug development. SSI clients gain access to Koneksa’s industry-leading expertise in developing and employing evidence-based digital biomarkers.

“This synergistic partnership is a combination of resources, talent and expertise across two leading science-based organizations with a mission of optimizing and accelerating therapies for patients in need, through greater adoption of digital biomarkers in clinical studies,” said Vik Shah, President and COO of Koneksa. “This expanded partnership is in response to the growing interest from life sciences companies to have an in-house digital biomarker solution, and SSI will enable us to rapidly scale our medical and scientific functions to meet this demand. SSI will also be able to provide clients with leading expertise in digital biomarkers from the Koneksa team, to accelerate clinical trials and bring new life-saving therapies to patients faster.”

“Koneksa’s digital biomarker solutions capture actionable measures that will enable therapeutic developers to efficiently address pre- and post-market evidence requirements at much earlier stages of development,” said Doug Locke, CEO of SSI Strategy. “We particularly see the collaboration as mutually beneficial to many of our rare-disease client partners, in alignment with our growing digital health practice.”

“We look for similar customer-oriented ethos and patient-centric mindsets in our partnerships,” said Kim Kushner, Chief Business Officer, SSI Strategy. “Our engagement over the past year in scaling and expanding Koneksa’s medical function, under the leadership of Koneksa Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Wagner, has confirmed that our interests are highly aligned, and we look forward to this next phase of growth.”

About Koneksa

Koneksa is a healthcare technology company pioneering evidence-based digital biomarkers to accelerate clinical research and guide decision-making in drug development and market strategy. Our evidence-based biomarker solutions enable efficient clinical trial designs to help innovative therapies reach patients faster. Koneksa aims to revolutionize treatment effect detection in clinical research and improve patient outcomes. Learn more at koneksahealth.com.

About SSI Strategy

SSI Strategy combines business acumen, medical, clinical, translational and pharmacovigilance domain expertise, combined with operating experience to provide unparalleled support to our clients. Our staff of ex-Chief Medical Officers and former Heads of Medical Affairs, Clinical Development and Safety will work to ensure the right balance of medical and business focus to drive optimal outcomes for clients. SSI Strategy is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, with offices in Boston, London, New York, and San Francisco. For more information on SSI Strategy, please visit www.ssistrategy.com.

