Komodo Health Introduces New Scientific Publications Management Software

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Komodo Health today announced the launch of Komodo Publications Planning, introducing the next generation of publications planning and management applications for Life Sciences. The automated and highly customizable end-to-end software is designed to make it easier to maximize the impact and outcome of scientific publications and medical communications in an accurate, efficient, and compliant manner. With today’s news, Komodo extends the power of its real-world data and technology for Medical Affairs professionals, offering a comprehensive suite of applications to manage all aspects of publications planning, including a more data-driven approach to engaging with healthcare providers (HCPs).

In order to establish scientific integrity aligned to strategic medical objectives, global Medical Affairs teams are responsible for managing complex publication plans within Life Sciences companies, which can include both pipeline and commercial products or therapeutics with overlapping timelines. Multiple stakeholders need to seamlessly collaborate, provide feedback, and share updates with one another throughout the process, from publication concept through planning, and ultimately, publishing.

With out-of-the-box connectors to Altmetric, Office 365, Unpaywall, and the ability to seamlessly integrate and optimize existing technology workflows, Komodo Publications Planning provides the tools to address every aspect of planning, execution, and analysis in a consolidated view to bring speed and ease for Medical Affairs teams. The integrated, user-friendly workflow enhances productivity by helping customers reduce time spent managing tasks to allow more time to focus on producing high-quality publications.

For example, Pfizer was seeking a way to evolve and digitize how its publications were managed. The company developed a customized tool with Komodo Publications Planning as its foundation, which allowed Pfizer to roll out one cohesive publications management system that could be leveraged by a variety of stakeholders around the globe, creating a more efficient path for collaborating with authors and third-party agencies. With a consolidated view into its medical and scientific publication plans, Pfizer’s global team can automate the planning process, quickly tracking publication milestones and monitoring study progression using real-time alerts.

“Working in partnership with Komodo on designing and building a new publications management system has been an exciting and courageous journey. We were able to realize some of the innovative solutions we wanted to incorporate into our system to advance our publications practice,” said Catherine Skobe, MPH, Sr. Director, Publications Innovative Solutions Lead at Pfizer.

“Legacy publications management applications often require long build cycles and offer limited control; Komodo Publications Planning is helping our customers eliminate the need for multiple, disjointed systems, which often cause timely and costly delays for publishing critical clinical advancements,” said Prasad Kanumury (PK), Mavens founder and General Manager at Komodo Health. “The ability to integrate into existing IT infrastructure is helping Medical Affairs teams to more effectively achieve their scientific objectives and produce timely, journal-accepted publications within a single, customizable solution.”

Stemming from the 2021 acquisition, Mavens’ integration into Komodo has resulted in a number of new opportunities for enterprise impact. The release of Komodo Publications Planning marks the first new application within Komodo’s Medical Affairs Suite. The Medical Affairs Suite offers end-to-end workflow support on everything from optimizing publications, impact reporting, and clinical education to enabling HCPs with disease burden intelligence and advanced analytic solutions to build comprehensive, measurable, and evidence-based strategies. The suite also allows for strategic engagement opportunities through key expert identification within Komodo’s Aperture application, now with Medical Information Cloud integration, to encourage even more timely, compliant, and trackable clinical interactions.

The launch of Komodo Publications Planning coincides with the 18th Annual ISMPP Meeting, where experts from Komodo Health and Pfizer presented about the future evolution of the medical publications ecosystem in a session on May 9th. For more information, visit Komodo Health onsite at booth #14.

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payer, provider, and developers, we help our customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help the enterprise create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

