Kodak Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2022, including consolidated revenues of $290 million and continued growth in key product areas such as KODAK SONORA Process Free Plates and KODAK PROSPER System annuities.

First-quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Consolidated revenues of $290 million, compared with $265 million for Q1 2021
  • GAAP net loss of $3 million, compared with net income of $6 million for Q1 2021
  • Operational EBITDA of negative $7 million, compared with $3 million for Q1 2021
  • A quarter-end cash balance of $309 million, compared with $362 million at the end of 2021

Kodak continued to manage through an extremely challenging business environment to deliver revenue growth for the first quarter of 2022,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “We are also focused on long-term growth, making significant investments in print technology and the four Advanced Materials and Chemicals initiatives we announced earlier this year. Finding new ways to leverage our core strengths and delivering for our customers will be our focus as we execute our strategic plan.”

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, revenues were $290 million, an improvement of $25 million compared to the same period in 2021. The Company had a GAAP net loss of $3 million for the quarter, compared to net income of $6 million in the prior-year quarter. Operational EBITDA for the first quarter was negative $7 million, compared to $3 million in Q1 2021. Operational EBITDA was favorably impacted by the growth in revenue due to improved pricing and volume, offset by higher ongoing global cost increases. Kodak ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $309 million, a decrease of $53 million from December 31, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to the impact of higher costs, changes in working capital and increased capital investment.

Our quarter-end cash balance was generally in line with our expectations,” said David Bullwinkle, Kodak’s CFO. “We have successfully navigated supply chain issues by carrying higher-than-historical levels of inventory to maintain supply for our customers. We plan to continue executing our long-term strategy despite the ongoing supply chain challenges and rising costs.”

Revenue and Operational EBITDA by Reportable Segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021

 
($ millions)
 
Q1 2022 Actuals Traditional
Printing		 Digital
Printing		 Advanced
Materials &
Chemicals		 Brand Total
Revenue

$

172

 

$

56

 

$

54

 

$

4

$

286

 

Operational EBITDA *

$

(2

)

$

(5

)

$

(3

)

$

3

$

(7

)

 
Q1 2021 Actuals Traditional
Printing		 Digital
Printing		 Advanced
Materials &
Chemicals		 Brand Total
Revenue

$

148

 

$

64

 

$

46

 

$

3

$

261

 

Operational EBITDA *

$

5

 

$

 

$

(4

)

$

2

$

3

 

 
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Actuals
B/(W)		 Traditional
Printing		 Digital
Printing		 Advanced
Materials &
Chemicals		 Brand Total
Revenue

$

24

 

$

(8

)

$

8

 

$

1

$

25

 

Operational EBITDA *

$

(7

)

$

(5

)

$

1

 

$

1

$

(10

)

 
Q1 2022 Actuals on constant currency ** vs. Q1 2021 Actuals
B/(W)		 Traditional
Printing		 Digital
Printing		 Advanced
Materials &
Chemicals		 Brand Total
Revenue

$

32

 

$

(6

)

$

8

 

$

1

$

35

 

Operational EBITDA *

$

(7

)

$

(4

)

$

1

 

$

1

$

(9

)

* Total Operational EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in Appendix A of this press release.

 

** The impact of foreign exchange represents the foreign exchange impact using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2021, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

 

Eastman Business Park segment is not a reportable segment and is excluded from the table above.

About Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 31,000 patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, or follow us on Twitter @Kodak and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Kodak’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, capital expenditures, liquidity, investments, financing needs and business trends and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “strategy,” “continues,” “goals,” “targets” or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “could,” or “may,” and similar words and expressions, as well as statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including management’s examination of historical operating trends and data, are based upon Kodak’s current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Kodak’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the headings “Business,” “Risk Factors,” “Legal Proceedings,” and/or “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations–Liquidity and Capital Resources,” in the corresponding sections of Kodak’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and in other filings Kodak makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, as well as the following: Kodak’s ability to improve and sustain its operating structure, cash flow, profitability and other financial results; Kodak’s ability to achieve strategic objectives, cash forecasts, financial projections, and projected growth; Kodak’s ability to achieve the financial and operational results contained in its business plans; Kodak’s ability to comply with the covenants in its various credit facilities; Kodak’s ability to fund continued investments, capital needs and restructuring payments and service its debt and Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock; the performance by third parties of their obligations to supply products, components or services to Kodak and Kodak’s ability to address supply chain disruptions and continue to obtain raw materials and components available from single or limited sources of supply, which may be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the global economic environment or medical epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including the restrictions and other actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Kodak’s ability to effectively mitigate or recoup associated increased costs of materials, labor, shipping and operations; the impacts of the war in Ukraine and the international response thereto on Kodak’s business and operations, including the cost of and availability of aluminum and other raw materials and components, shipping costs, transit times and energy costs; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices, interest rates and tariff rates; the impact of the investigations, litigation and claims arising out of the circumstances surrounding the announcement on July 28, 2020, by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation of the signing of a non‐binding letter of interest to provide a subsidiary of Kodak with a potential loan to support the launch of an initiative for the manufacture of pharmaceutical ingredients for essential generic drugs; Kodak’s ability to effectively anticipate technology and industry trends and develop and market new products, solutions and technologies, including products based on its technology and expertise that relate to industries in which it does not currently conduct material business; Kodak’s ability to effectively compete with large, well-financed industry participants; continued sufficient availability of borrowings and letters of credit under Kodak’s asset based credit facility and letter of credit facility, Kodak’s ability to obtain additional financing if and as needed and Kodak’s ability to provide or facilitate financing for its customers; Kodak’s ability to effect strategic transactions, such as acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and similar transactions, or to achieve the benefits sought to be achieved from such strategic transactions; and the potential impact of force majeure events, cyber-attacks or other data security incidents that could disrupt or otherwise harm Kodak’s operations.

Future events and other factors may cause Kodak’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to Kodak or persons acting on its behalf apply only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included or referenced in this press release. Kodak undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

APPENDICES

A. NON-GAAP MEASURES

In this first quarter 2022 financial results news release, reference is made to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Operational EBITDA; and
  • Revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis.

Kodak believes that these non-GAAP measures represent important internal measures of performance. Accordingly, where they are provided, it is to give investors the same financial data management uses with the belief that this information will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying performance of Kodak, its financial condition, results of operations and cash flow.

Kodak’s segment measure of profit and loss is an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Operational EBITDA”). Operational EBITDA represents the income from continuing operations excluding the provision for income taxes; non-service cost components of pension and OPEB income; depreciation and amortization expense; restructuring costs and other; stock-based compensation expense; consulting and other costs; idle costs; other operating income, net; interest expense; and other charges, net.

The change in revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis, as presented in this financial results news release, is calculated by using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2021, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP measure of Net (Loss) Income to Operational EBITDA and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

(in millions)
Q1 2022 Q1 2021 $ Change
Net (Loss) Income

$

(3

)

$

6

 

$

(9

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

7

 

 

8

 

 

(1

)

Restructuring costs and other (1)

 

 

 

1

 

 

(1

)

Stock based compensation

 

2

 

 

3

 

 

(1

)

Consulting and other costs (2)

 

2

 

 

5

 

 

(3

)

Idle costs (3)

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

 

Other operating income, net

 

 

 

(1

)

 

1

 

Interest expense (1)

 

9

 

 

4

 

 

5

 

Pension income excluding service cost component (1)

 

(30

)

 

(25

)

 

(5

)

Other charges, net (1)

 

3

 

 

 

 

3

 

Provision for income taxes (1)

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

Operational EBITDA

$

(7

)

$

3

 

$

(10

)

Impact of foreign exchange (4)

 

1

 

 

1

 

Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis

$

(6

)

$

3

 

$

(9

)

Footnote Explanations:
 
(1)   

As reported in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

(2)   

Consulting and other costs are primarily professional services and internal costs associated with certain corporate strategic initiatives, investigations and litigation.

(3)   

Consists of third-party costs such as security, maintenance, and utilities required to maintain land and buildings in certain locations not used in any Kodak operations and the costs, net of any rental income received, of underutilized portions of certain properties.

(4)   

The impact of foreign exchange is calculated by using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2021, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

B. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(in millions)
 
Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenues
Sales

$

234

 

$

209

 

Services

 

56

 

 

56

 

Total revenues

 

290

 

 

265

 

Cost of revenues
Sales

 

220

 

 

185

 

Services

 

37

 

 

40

 

Total cost of revenues

 

257

 

 

225

 

Gross profit

 

33

 

 

40

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

43

 

 

46

 

Research and development costs

 

9

 

 

8

 

Restructuring costs and other

 

 

 

1

 

Other operating income, net

 

 

 

(1

)

Loss from continuing operations before interest expense, pension income excluding service cost component, other charges, net and income taxes

 

(19

)

 

(14

)

Interest expense

 

9

 

 

4

 

Pension income excluding service cost component

 

(30

)

 

(25

)

Other charges, net

 

3

 

 

 

(Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

 

(1

)

 

7

 

Provision for income taxes

 

2

 

 

1

 

Net (loss) income

$

(3

)

$

6

 

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)
(in millions)
 
March 31, December 31,

2022

2020

ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents

$

309

 

$

362

 

Trade receivables, net of allowances of $7 and $7, respectively

 

182

 

 

175

 

Inventories, net

 

247

 

 

219

 

Other current assets

 

50

 

 

49

 

Current assets held for sale

 

2

 

 

2

 

Total current assets

 

790

 

 

807

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $446 and $441, respectively

 

147

 

 

140

 

Goodwill

 

12

 

 

12

 

Intangible assets, net

 

32

 

 

34

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

45

 

 

47

 

Restricted cash

 

58

 

 

54

 

Pension and other postretirement assets

 

1,049

 

 

1,022

 

Other long-term assets

 

54

 

 

55

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,187

 

$

2,171

 

 
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY
Accounts payable, trade

$

182

 

$

153

 

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

 

1

 

 

1

 

Current portion of operating leases

 

12

 

 

13

 

Other current liabilities

 

139

 

 

142

 

Total current liabilities

 

334

 

 

309

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

256

 

 

253

 

Pension and other postretirement liabilities

 

375

 

 

382

 

Operating leases, net of current portion

 

42

 

 

45

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

200

 

 

205

 

Total liabilities

 

1,207

 

 

1,194

 

 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)
 
Redeemable, convertible preferred stock, no par value, $100 per share liquidation preference

 

198

 

 

196

 

 
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value

 

 

 

 

Additional paid in capital

 

1,165

 

 

1,166

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(10

)

 

(10

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(599

)

 

(596

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

226

 

 

221

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

782

 

 

781

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY

$

2,187

 

$

2,171

 

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(in millions)
 
Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income

$

(3

)

$

6

 

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

7

 

 

8

 

Pension income

 

(26

)

 

(21

)

Change in fair value of Preferred Stock and Convertible Notes embedded derivatives

 

3

 

 

1

 

Non-cash changes in workers’ compensation reserves

 

(4

)

 

 

Stock based compensation

 

2

 

 

3

 

(Increase) decrease in trade receivables

 

(9

)

 

8

 

Increase in inventories

 

(32

)

 

(22

)

Increase in trade payables

 

31

 

 

24

 

Decrease in liabilities excluding borrowings and trade payables

 

(13

)

 

(22

)

Other items, net

 

1

 

 

(1

)

Total adjustments

 

(40

)

 

(22

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(43

)

 

(16

)

Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to properties

 

(5

)

 

(1

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(5

)

 

(1

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from Term Loan Credit Agreement

 

 

 

215

 

Net proceeds from Convertible Notes

 

 

 

25

 

Net proceeds from Series C Preferred Stock

 

 

 

99

 

Proceeds from sale of common stock

 

 

 

10

 

Repurchase of Series A Preferred Stock

 

 

 

(100

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

 

(2

)

Preferred stock cash dividend payments

 

(1

)

 

(4

)

Treasury stock purchases

 

 

 

(1

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(1

)

 

242

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

(4

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(49

)

 

221

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

423

 

 

256

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

374

 

$

477

 

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

 

Contacts

Media Contact:
Kurt Jaeckel, Kodak, +1 585-490-8646, kurt.jaeckel@kodak.com

Investor Contact:
Paul Dils, Kodak, +1 585-724-4053, shareholderservices@kodak.com

