Kodak Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2022, including consolidated revenues of $290 million and continued growth in key product areas such as KODAK SONORA Process Free Plates and KODAK PROSPER System annuities.

First-quarter 2022 highlights include:

Consolidated revenues of $290 million, compared with $265 million for Q1 2021

GAAP net loss of $3 million, compared with net income of $6 million for Q1 2021

Operational EBITDA of negative $7 million, compared with $3 million for Q1 2021

A quarter-end cash balance of $309 million, compared with $362 million at the end of 2021

“ Kodak continued to manage through an extremely challenging business environment to deliver revenue growth for the first quarter of 2022,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “ We are also focused on long-term growth, making significant investments in print technology and the four Advanced Materials and Chemicals initiatives we announced earlier this year. Finding new ways to leverage our core strengths and delivering for our customers will be our focus as we execute our strategic plan.”

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, revenues were $290 million, an improvement of $25 million compared to the same period in 2021. The Company had a GAAP net loss of $3 million for the quarter, compared to net income of $6 million in the prior-year quarter. Operational EBITDA for the first quarter was negative $7 million, compared to $3 million in Q1 2021. Operational EBITDA was favorably impacted by the growth in revenue due to improved pricing and volume, offset by higher ongoing global cost increases. Kodak ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $309 million, a decrease of $53 million from December 31, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to the impact of higher costs, changes in working capital and increased capital investment.

“ Our quarter-end cash balance was generally in line with our expectations,” said David Bullwinkle, Kodak’s CFO. “ We have successfully navigated supply chain issues by carrying higher-than-historical levels of inventory to maintain supply for our customers. We plan to continue executing our long-term strategy despite the ongoing supply chain challenges and rising costs.”

Revenue and Operational EBITDA by Reportable Segment Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 ($ millions) Q1 2022 Actuals Traditional

Printing Digital

Printing Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ 172 $ 56 $ 54 $ 4 $ 286 Operational EBITDA * $ (2 ) $ (5 ) $ (3 ) $ 3 $ (7 ) Q1 2021 Actuals Traditional

Printing Digital

Printing Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ 148 $ 64 $ 46 $ 3 $ 261 Operational EBITDA * $ 5 $ – $ (4 ) $ 2 $ 3 Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Actuals

B/(W) Traditional

Printing Digital

Printing Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ 24 $ (8 ) $ 8 $ 1 $ 25 Operational EBITDA * $ (7 ) $ (5 ) $ 1 $ 1 $ (10 ) Q1 2022 Actuals on constant currency ** vs. Q1 2021 Actuals

B/(W) Traditional

Printing Digital

Printing Advanced

Materials &

Chemicals Brand Total Revenue $ 32 $ (6 ) $ 8 $ 1 $ 35 Operational EBITDA * $ (7 ) $ (4 ) $ 1 $ 1 $ (9 )

* Total Operational EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in Appendix A of this press release. ** The impact of foreign exchange represents the foreign exchange impact using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2021, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Eastman Business Park segment is not a reportable segment and is excluded from the table above.

APPENDICES

A. NON-GAAP MEASURES

In this first quarter 2022 financial results news release, reference is made to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Operational EBITDA; and

Revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis.

Kodak believes that these non-GAAP measures represent important internal measures of performance. Accordingly, where they are provided, it is to give investors the same financial data management uses with the belief that this information will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying performance of Kodak, its financial condition, results of operations and cash flow.

Kodak’s segment measure of profit and loss is an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Operational EBITDA”). Operational EBITDA represents the income from continuing operations excluding the provision for income taxes; non-service cost components of pension and OPEB income; depreciation and amortization expense; restructuring costs and other; stock-based compensation expense; consulting and other costs; idle costs; other operating income, net; interest expense; and other charges, net.

The change in revenues and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis, as presented in this financial results news release, is calculated by using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2021, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP measure of Net (Loss) Income to Operational EBITDA and Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively:

(in millions) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 $ Change Net (Loss) Income $ (3 ) $ 6 $ (9 ) Depreciation and amortization 7 8 (1 ) Restructuring costs and other (1) – 1 (1 ) Stock based compensation 2 3 (1 ) Consulting and other costs (2) 2 5 (3 ) Idle costs (3) 1 1 – Other operating income, net – (1 ) 1 Interest expense (1) 9 4 5 Pension income excluding service cost component (1) (30 ) (25 ) (5 ) Other charges, net (1) 3 – 3 Provision for income taxes (1) 2 1 1 Operational EBITDA $ (7 ) $ 3 $ (10 ) Impact of foreign exchange (4) 1 1 Operational EBITDA on a constant currency basis $ (6 ) $ 3 $ (9 )

Footnote Explanations: (1) As reported in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Consulting and other costs are primarily professional services and internal costs associated with certain corporate strategic initiatives, investigations and litigation. (3) Consists of third-party costs such as security, maintenance, and utilities required to maintain land and buildings in certain locations not used in any Kodak operations and the costs, net of any rental income received, of underutilized portions of certain properties. (4) The impact of foreign exchange is calculated by using average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2021, rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

B. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Sales $ 234 $ 209 Services 56 56 Total revenues 290 265 Cost of revenues Sales 220 185 Services 37 40 Total cost of revenues 257 225 Gross profit 33 40 Selling, general and administrative expenses 43 46 Research and development costs 9 8 Restructuring costs and other — 1 Other operating income, net — (1 ) Loss from continuing operations before interest expense, pension income excluding service cost component, other charges, net and income taxes (19 ) (14 ) Interest expense 9 4 Pension income excluding service cost component (30 ) (25 ) Other charges, net 3 — (Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income taxes (1 ) 7 Provision for income taxes 2 1 Net (loss) income $ (3 ) $ 6

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (in millions) March 31, December 31, 2022 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 309 $ 362 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $7 and $7, respectively 182 175 Inventories, net 247 219 Other current assets 50 49 Current assets held for sale 2 2 Total current assets 790 807 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $446 and $441, respectively 147 140 Goodwill 12 12 Intangible assets, net 32 34 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45 47 Restricted cash 58 54 Pension and other postretirement assets 1,049 1,022 Other long-term assets 54 55 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,187 $ 2,171 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY Accounts payable, trade $ 182 $ 153 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 1 1 Current portion of operating leases 12 13 Other current liabilities 139 142 Total current liabilities 334 309 Long-term debt, net of current portion 256 253 Pension and other postretirement liabilities 375 382 Operating leases, net of current portion 42 45 Other long-term liabilities 200 205 Total liabilities 1,207 1,194 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) Redeemable, convertible preferred stock, no par value, $100 per share liquidation preference 198 196 Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value — — Additional paid in capital 1,165 1,166 Treasury stock, at cost (10 ) (10 ) Accumulated deficit (599 ) (596 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 226 221 Total shareholders’ equity 782 781 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY $ 2,187 $ 2,171

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (3 ) $ 6 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7 8 Pension income (26 ) (21 ) Change in fair value of Preferred Stock and Convertible Notes embedded derivatives 3 1 Non-cash changes in workers’ compensation reserves (4 ) – Stock based compensation 2 3 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (9 ) 8 Increase in inventories (32 ) (22 ) Increase in trade payables 31 24 Decrease in liabilities excluding borrowings and trade payables (13 ) (22 ) Other items, net 1 (1 ) Total adjustments (40 ) (22 ) Net cash used in operating activities (43 ) (16 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to properties (5 ) (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5 ) (1 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from Term Loan Credit Agreement – 215 Net proceeds from Convertible Notes – 25 Net proceeds from Series C Preferred Stock – 99 Proceeds from sale of common stock – 10 Repurchase of Series A Preferred Stock – (100 ) Debt issuance costs – (2 ) Preferred stock cash dividend payments (1 ) (4 ) Treasury stock purchases – (1 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1 ) 242 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – (4 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (49 ) 221 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 423 256 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 374 $ 477

The notes accompanying the financial statements contained in the Company’s first quarter 2022 Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

