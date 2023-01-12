Kodak Moments Creates and Launches an Online Photo Printing Website for Carrefour France

Kodak Moments expands the cross-channel shopping experience so consumers can order and receive personalized photo products to meet their needs

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kodak Moments, a leading global provider of photo products and services, announced the expansion of its partnership with multi-national retailer Carrefour in France. The companies have launched a cross-channel photo website that’s designed, operated and managed entirely by Kodak Moments with Carrefour’s cooperation in co-branding and marketing.





On top of a large prints range, consumers now have a variety of high-quality, personalized photo products to choose from with the photo.carrefour.fr site, powered by Kodak Moments. Whether it’s photo canvases, mugs, photo books, posters, tiles, acrylics or more, all products are printed and assembled in France by passionate and committed teams, making the perfect gifts for any occasion.

The photo website offers multiple delivery options: home delivery, in-store pickup in select hypermarkets or Kodak Moments in-store kiosk printing within one hour (Click, Print & Collect). All options can be accessed directly through a smartphone, desktop computer and tablet – a one-stop convenient shopping experience.

“Kodak Moments is an innovative brand that strives to meet the needs of its consumers by providing the best possible experience,” said Pascale Philbert-Grondel, Kodak Moments sales director France-Benelux. “We are proud to work in collaboration with Carrefour on a global approach to fit our consumers’ needs and enhance the shopping experience through a cross-channel strategy that satisfies the demand by offering locally made, high-quality products all year long.”

The website completes a 360-degree ecosystem and represents one of several investments made to enhance photo offerings at Carrefour France in the months and years ahead.

Consumers interested in trying out the new site can check it out by clicking HERE.

ABOUT THE CARREFOUR GROUP

With a multi-format network of over 13,000 shops in nearly 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world’s leading food retailers. Carrefour generated sales of €81.2 billion in 2021. Its network of integrated shops employs more than 370,000 people who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the transition to food for all, by offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price. Overall, more than 500,000 people work for Carrefour throughout the world. To find out more, visit www.carrefour.com, on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and on LinkedIn (Carrefour).

ABOUT KODAK MOMENTS

Kodak Moments is a leading global provider of photo products and services to retailers, consumers, and entertainment properties. We inspire consumers to bring their memories to life—delivering innovative, high-quality photo products and experiences they find truly meaningful. Powered by over 100,000 consumer touchpoints across 30 countries globally, it’s our mission to be the brand consumers choose to celebrate and preserve life’s memories, from the big events to the everyday moments that matter.

© 2023 Kodak Moments Division, Kodak Alaris Inc. The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.

