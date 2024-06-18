Knowvation Now on FedRAMP Marketplace

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FedRAMP–PTFS today announced that Knowvation, a leading content services platform and document intelligence solution, is now “In Process” on the FedRAMP Marketplace for Moderate Impact Level systems. Moderate Impact systems account for nearly 80% of Federal agency FedRAMP requirements.





The Knowvation Content Services Platform (CSP) provides content management, supports geospatial data requirements, and provide data and document intelligence, federated indexing and search (Data Mesh) with structured and unstructured data. Powerful discovery tools use Boolean, Pattern (fuzzy-text), and Concept (Semantic) search in combination with hierarchical browse. Knowvation tools support PII/PHI identification and redactions, records management and ad-hoc workflow. Knowvation is used globally by organizations to support a wide array of use cases including Land Record Data and Ecommerce, Geospatial Intelligence and Anti-Terrorism, Platform to support Analytics and AI, Automated Records Management, FOIA/Declassification, PII/PHI Identification and Removal, Digital Libraries and Archives, AI/ML Record Identification and Expungement, Drone Data Collection and management and Emergency Response.

“This designation allows Federal organizations to purchase our CDAO Tradewinds authorized and proven data management platform with new AI tools in the cloud, drastically decreasing implementation times and providing a significant cost savings to the government,” said John Yokley, PTFS President and CEO. “Knowvation provides multiple software modules that support geospatial content management, Declassification/FOIA/Privacy Act and Records Management that supports the M-23-07 executive order. Knowvation is now implementing AI using a Local Containerized Large Language model that is modified with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to support complex data analysis on classified, sensitive or domain specific internal data for Federal DoD and Civilian agencies.”

About PTFS and Knowvation: PTFS is a leading software and data services provider for enterprise content management and document intelligence requirements. Find out more at www.ptfs.com. For more information or media requests, contact John Fanguy at jfanguy@ptfs.com.

About FedRAMP: The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with emphasis on security and protection of federal information, and helps accelerate the adoption of secure, cloud solutions.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: Success@tradewindai.com.

