Knowles to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 9, 2022; Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Attendance

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KN #earnings–Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Knowles will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on February 9, 2022, immediately after market close followed by a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Conference Call Number: (888) 330-3292

International Conference Call Number: (646) 960-0857

Conference ID: 8736083

Webcast: http://investor.knowles.com

A conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time on February 9 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on February 18 at (800) 770-2030 (United States); (647) 362-9199 (International). The conference ID is 8736083. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jeffrey Niew, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Virtually at the Susquehanna Eleventh Annual Technology Conference on March 3, 2022
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 8, 2022
  • 34th Annual Roth Conference held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California, March 14-15, 2022

Management will be available for 1×1 and small group meetings with investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

Contacts

Knowles Investor Relations
John Anderson

investorrelations@knowles.com

