Knowles to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Knowles will issue its first quarter 2022 financial results on April 28, 2022, immediately after market-close followed by a conference call at 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022



Time: 3:30 p.m. Central time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)



U.S. Conference Call Number: (888) 330-3292



International Conference Call Number: (646) 960-0857



Conference ID: 8736083



Webcast: http://investor.knowles.com

A conference call replay will be available after 7:00 p.m. Central time on April 28 through 11:59 p.m. Central time on May 5 at (800) 770-2030 (United States); (647) 362-9199 (International). The conference ID is 8736083. A webcast replay will also be accessible via the Knowles website at http://investor.knowles.com.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. The company continues to invest in high value solutions to diversify its revenue and increase exposure to high growth markets. For more information, visit knowles.com.

