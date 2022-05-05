Knowles to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) products, announced today that Jeffrey Niew, President and CEO, and John Anderson, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 50th Annual J.P Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The event will take place at the Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts on May 25, 2022, beginning at 10:00am ET. Mr. Niew and Mr. Anderson will also be available for 1×1 and small group meetings on May 24 and the morning of May 25.

For more information about this event, including live webcast registration, please visit the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website at https://investor.knowles.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles is also a leader in hearing health acoustics, high performance capacitors and RF solutions for a diverse set of markets. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.

