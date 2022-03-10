KnowBe4 Appoints Seasoned Financial Executive Robert “Bob” Reich as New Chief Financial Officer

Reich to replace former CFO Krish Venkataraman as he transitions to the KnowBe4 Board of Directors

TAMPA BAY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that new Chief Financial Officer Bob Reich has stepped into his role, replacing former CFO Krish Venkataraman who will transition to the KnowBe4 Board of Directors.

Reich brings more than 25 years of leading transformative value creation strategies with extensive business and financial management expertise to his new role. He has held senior positions with a number of leading public and private equity sponsored companies. Most recently, he served as EVP and CFO of Catalina Marketing Corporation, and previously served as EVP and CFO of Syniverse Holdings, Inc. Earlier roles included SVP and CFO for Hawaiian Telcom Communications, Inc., and senior leadership roles at McLeodUSA, Inc. and Wisconsin Central Transportation Corporation. Reich began his finance career with Deloitte in Chicago.

“Bob is an accomplished financial executive who brings outstanding leadership experience from several global software and technology companies,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “We are very excited to welcome Bob to the executive team and believe that his skillset will be an excellent complement to KnowBe4’s future growth plans. We are also grateful to Krish for his leadership and acumen, as he played a critical role in KnowBe4 successfully becoming a public company last year. As Krish moves to his next step on our board of directors, we feel very fortunate to have his continued contribution and stewardship.”

“Krish has assembled an outstanding, high-performing finance and investor relations team at KnowBe4,” said Reich. “I am honored to succeed Krish as KnowBe4’s new CFO and look forward to partnering with Stu and the rest of the leadership team to help continue the incredible KnowBe4 success story.”

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 47,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

