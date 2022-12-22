Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Clients Sign 6 More Contracts for 8 New Machines

Public Safety Innovator Increases Efforts to Close End of Year Sales Strong

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, announces six new contracts for four of its Autonomous Security Robots (ASR) and four Blue Light Emergency Communication systems, spanning multiple U.S. states.





The contracts and deployment locations are as follows:

TEXAS – an American hotel group with 5 properties in the DFW area will have one K5 ASR patrolling a hotel parking lot on a 24-hour schedule near Dallas Love Field.

CALIFORNIA – a K1 Hemisphere will be deployed at the front door of an entertainment facility in San Diego, while a K5 ASR will protect its parking lot.

MICHIGAN – a township has purchased a K1 Blue Light Emergency Phone, with plans to expand upon successful delivery and operation.

TEXAS – a community college in San Antonio is adding one K1 Blue Light Tower to its existing communications system.

CALIFORNIA – a county government purchased two K1 Satellite Upgrade Kits for their highway emergency call boxes.

CALIFORNIA – another healthcare client is expanding, adding a third location and its third K5 ASR to the security team.

Knightscope’s Client Development team has elevated its efforts to wrap up any last-minute sales to close out 2022 and is available to respond to any demo, quote or information requests through the balance of the year. Click here to discover Knightscope and speak with one of our experts today.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Public Relations:

Stacy Stephens

Knightscope, Inc.

(650) 924-1025

Corporate Communications:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com