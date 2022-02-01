Knightscope Lands Another Casino Contract

Casinos Are Not a Gamble … When it Comes to Security Robots

When the threat of criminal activity is as high as the stakes at the card table, it’s important that facilities are properly monitored. The flow of people and money is constant, upping the risk of incidents. But with the proper tools, like the K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) that will soon patrol this new California casino, such worries are curbed, and the thrill and enjoyment of the gaming experience prevails.

