Knightscope Deploys K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in California Park

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobotKnightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced the deployment of a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in a popular northern California park. A parks and recreation organization that serves a large, densely developed suburban population will be using the ASR to patrol the area with specific mission of protecting the quality of life and environment of the community. The Huntington Park, California, chief of police recently participated in a webinar on the introduction of robots into the federal government where he relayed his success using an ASR in a public park. According to the new client, the chief’s experience contributed to the decision to select Knightscope as an integral part of their security program.


About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Donna Loughlin Michaels, LMGPR, (408) 393-5575

