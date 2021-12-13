Knightscope Appoints Patricia Watkins to Board of Directors

Sales Veteran Brings 30+ Years of Experience in Global Technology Sector

Knightscope Kicks Off Public Listing to Trade on NASDAQ

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced Patricia Watkins as the newest addition to its board of directors pending the Company’s listing on NASDAQ.





Ms. Watkins is a managing partner of M.O.R.E. SALES Advisors, a sales and marketing advisory firm providing consulting services to technology companies. She has an extensive sales background having previously served in a variety of executive sales roles at several companies including Avaamo, Genesys, and Internap Holding LLC.

Commenting on the appointment, William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope, said: “Patty is a deeply experienced sales executive with decades of experience in technology growth. I believe her guidance will be invaluable as we scale Knightscope nationwide over the long-term.”

Ms. Watkins possesses over three decades of experience in senior executive roles in the global technology sector, including at HP, AT&T and Teradata, with a background that spans hardware, software, SaaS, Cloud, customer experience, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“I am honored to join the board of Knightscope. Knightscope is on a mission to make the USA a safer place. Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) provide a state-of-the art solution that provides both a physical deterrence as well as unprecedented situational awareness capabilities to enhance your existing security operations. Knightscope’s solutions are a game-changer for the security industry and I’m excited to become a part of this revolutionary company,” said Watkins.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

