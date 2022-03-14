Home Business Wire Knightscope Announces New Commercial Developer Contract
Business Wire

Knightscope Announces New Commercial Developer Contract

di Business Wire

Public Safety Innovator Continues Market Expansion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobotKnightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has a new signed contract with a commercial real estate developer headquartered in Denver, CO, specializing in the design and building of advanced live/work/play communities, incorporating the latest technology with exceptional community design. Upon completion of buildout, this urban center development will contain 38 high-rise towers with over 10 million square feet of technologically advanced residential, retail, office, hotel/convention center, and entertainment space, along with over 2.5 million square feet of innovative parking facilities integrated with multi-modal transportation alternatives. It will accommodate 7,500 permanent residents, over 30,000 additional daytime office and retail residents, along with a 500-room, 25-story world class hotel and a 225,000 square foot next-generation convention facility with a 1,500-seat, state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor amphitheater. The entire community is 100% solar-powered via a dedicated solar farm; new landscape technology greatly reduces CO2 while increasing O2; and a bio-tech water filtering system provides a 50% reduction in water consumption. Automation, including the use of Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) and other advanced technologies, will provide an unparalleled experience, all situated at the foot of the 14,000-foot peaks of the majestic Colorado Rockies.


About Knightscope

Knightscope [Nasdaq: KSCP] is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the offering circular filed with the SEC on January 26, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Donna Loughlin Michaels, LMGPR, (408) 393-5575

 

Articoli correlati

Analog Devices to Host 2022 Investor Day on April 5

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a leading global high-performance analog technology company, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Nutcracker Therapeutics Raises $167 Million in Series C Financing to Advance its mRNA Therapeutics and First-of-its-Kind Biochip-based Manufacturing Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Financing round led by returning investor ARCH Venture Partners Enables accelerated development of therapeutic pipeline built upon its proprietary RNA...
Continua a leggere

BigCommerce and Bolt Deepen Partnership to Embed Bolt’s One-Click Checkout and Shopper Network, Making it Available to Small, Medium and Enterprise Merchants in the...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Now BigCommerce merchants of all sizes can access Bolt One-Click Checkout to provide frictionless one-click transactions to create hassle-free...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Windows Android Amazon Appstore

Microsoft aggiorna il Windows Subsystem per Android per gli Insider

Sistemi operativi