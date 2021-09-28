KMC and Elbit Systems of America Announce Company Expansion

MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#diagnostics–KMC Systems, a leading engineering design and manufacturing company focused on the creation of complex medical instrumentation, and the medical division of Elbit Systems of America (“Elbit America”), today announced its opening of a new corporate innovation center located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Elbit America’s corporate expansion to Cambridge is focused on creating a high-tech engineering design and innovation center as the company continues to expand its medical instrumentation capabilities into new markets including next generation sequencing and cell and gene therapy.

“The expansion of our offices to Cambridge puts KMC in a key location, being closer to our customer-base and keeping KMC on the pulse of emerging technologies and trends from our healthcare partners and industry leaders,” said Derek Kane, General Manager of KMC Systems. “Cambridge also gives us important access to top talent from nationally recognized, local education institutions.”

The new office space includes 10,000 square feet of work space designed for new engineering projects and an additional 50-60 Elbit America engineers. The space may also be leveraged for expanding Elbit America’s industry partnerships, including room for start-up companies looking for a Boston-based location to continue their innovative work.

“Elbit Systems of America is focused on driving disruptive technology across our entire organization,” said Raanan Horowitz, CEO of Elbit Systems of America. “Expansion of our New England operations is not only an investment in our medical division and emerging technology spaces, but also an investment in our continued support to our local academic institutions.”

“Elbit America and KMC are strategically planning for the future across both our defense and medical divisions,” said Scott Baum VP of Strategy and Growth, Elbit Systems of America. “We are expanding our physical footprint, expanding our technology and capabilities, and most importantly our growth allows us to continue to invest in and develop our employees.”

About KMC Systems

KMC Systems, Inc. is a medical device and life sciences diagnostic company that specializes in contract design and manufacturing services for some of the leading medical devices and life sciences companies around the world. KMC was founded in 1980 and has served the medical device and life sciences industry for 40 years. The company is based out of Merrimack, New Hampshire and is the medical subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America. For additional information, visit http://www.kmcsystems.com/ or follow them on Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the U.S., Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems-us.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (“C4ISR”), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn Channels.

