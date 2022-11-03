KloudGin Named a High Performer and Best Support in Field Service Management Software Report by Real Users on G2

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssetManagement—KloudGin today announced their Field Service Management Platform has achieved a Leader Award, High-Performer Award, Support Award, and Relationship Award by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.

This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Field Service Management (FSM) Software related questions featured in the G2 review form.

KloudGin received the Best Support Award for FSM and is #1 for Relationships for Field Service Management Software Mid-Market. They are a Leader in the Mid-Market FSM Category and a High Performer in the overall Field Service Management Software category.

“We are honored that our customers think highly of the business value our technology provides and our support and customer success teams. Customer feedback helps us deliver the innovation they need to thrive today and in the future. Thanks to our KloudGin team for their tireless dedication to ensuring the business success of our customers, hearing their ideas for future improvements, and going the extra mile, day in and day out,” said Vikram Takru, KloudGin Inc. Co-founder & CEO.

The KloudGin Field Service Management Platform achieved these awards by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Field Service Management category. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of KloudGin) on G2’s KloudGin review page.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About KloudGin

KloudGin is the only SaaS single-platform, cloud-based field service, work and asset management solution that eliminates silos, automates work management processes, enables customer self-service, and increases worker productivity. KloudGin applications help operations develop new revenue streams and business models. Serving companies with complex asset management and field service requirements, KloudGin connects customers, employees, sub-contractors and assets with AI-powered access to information on any device, anywhere. Visit www.kloudgin.com.

