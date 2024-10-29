Klearcom First to Deliver IVR Testing in 100+ Countries

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klearcom, a global leader in telecommunication testing solutions, has achieved a major industry milestone by becoming the first company to provide in-country number and IVR (Interactive Voice Response) testing across more than 100 countries. This groundbreaking capability, now available without port limitations and through a unified platform, underscores Klearcom’s commitment to innovation and solidifies its position as a leader in the telecommunications industry.





Unmatched Global Reach and Testing Power

Klearcom’s revolutionary solution allows businesses to conduct IVR testing using both Fixed Line and GSM networks as standard. This gives companies the ability to guarantee a consistent and reliable customer experience, no matter where their operations or customers are located. The expanded in-country testing empowers businesses to proactively identify and resolve market-specific issues, minimizing downtime and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“By offering this level of localized testing, Klearcom ensures that companies can monitor, diagnose, and optimize their contact center infrastructure in real-time, from anywhere in the world,” said Mark Rohan, Chief Operations Officer at Klearcom. “This gives businesses the confidence that their telecom systems are operating with precision, enhancing customer service across the globe.”

Localized Testing Precision with Global Impact

With Klearcom’s expanded network of over 330 local carriers worldwide, businesses can now perform more precise, localized tests. This enhanced capability allows companies to detect and resolve issues unique to specific markets, ensuring that they deliver the best possible experience to their customers in every region. By identifying problems before they impact end-users, businesses can prevent service disruptions, maintain consistent telecom performance, and optimize operations on a global scale.

This expansion provides a critical advantage for companies aiming to ensure reliable communication channels, improve customer experience (CX), and strengthen their telecom infrastructure across diverse regions.

About Klearcom

Klearcom delivers advanced, AI-powered solutions to enhance voice communication reliability. The platform prevents outages, resolves issues rapidly, and offers non-intrusive global testing for IVR and phone numbers, ensuring exceptional customer service interactions across 100+ countries.

