KLDiscovery Launches Nebula® Partner Program for Service Providers

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KLDiscovery, a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery software and services, has officially announced our new and rapidly growing Nebula Partner Program which offers providers a competitive alternative to other eDiscovery technology on the market.

Through the program, vendors around the globe will gain access to the entire Nebula Ecosystem including Nebula Big Data™, KLDiscovery’s next-generation, scalable data storage solution, as well as Nebula Legal Hold™, KLD’s comprehensive approach to managing hold data. Partners will also have access to our ‘white glove’ customer service, which is available 24/7/365.

Key benefits of the Nebula Partner Program include:

Multiple Deployment Options: In contrast to other solutions that require cloud hosting , Nebula offers multiple delivery options to accommodate diverse geographic and data management requirements. Nebula can be deployed in the Microsoft Azure cloud, on-premise in KLDiscovery’s ISO/IEC 27001-certified data centers, or in the client’s own data center with the Nebula Enterprise™ rack-mounted hardware solution.

Maximized Efficiencies: Nebula and its included workflow accelerators offer end-to-end eDiscovery management in a single tool , supporting the complete eDiscovery lifecycle by reducing costs and alleviating data migration risks associated with using piecemeal systems.

Modern Solutions for Limitations: Nebula addresses many obstacles found in alternative offerings, including hardware maintenance, complex pricing models, and data workflow constraints. The combination of Nebula’s robust technology and user-friendly interface allows the platform to easily accommodate matters of any size.

“As more end-users and service providers adopt our proprietary software as their eDiscovery platform of choice, the development of a partner program became the natural next step for our Nebula solution,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Office of KLDiscovery. “Through the program, we aim to accelerate Nebula’s growth while also continuing to offer KLD’s standard of excellent value and optionality for our partners and their clients.”

To learn more about the Nebula Partner Program, please visit https://www.ediscovery.com/partners or email nebulapartnersales@ediscovery.com.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology solutions to help law firms, corporations and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company has 32 locations, 9 data centers and 17 data recovery labs across 19 countries and is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts





Dawn Wilson



703.520.1498



dawn.wilson@simonellicapital.com

Richard Simonelli



Simonelli Capital



202.450.9516



rsimonelli@simonellicapital.com

Media Contact





Krystina Jones



888.811.3789



krystina.jones@kldiscovery.com