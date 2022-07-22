Klaviyo Releases Q2 2022 Business Trend Recap

Analysis combined insights from over 300 million global shoppers across more than 80 countries and territories powered by Klaviyo’s platform

Consumer spending remains strong in 2022 compared to the year prior

Brands are offering fewer discounts

“Back in Stock” alerts are proving to be effective

Food and Beverage and Electronics are experiencing a notable increase in consumer spending

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, a unified customer platform, today released its Q2 2022 edition of its Business Trend Recap, leveraging data from Klaviyo’s customers for the latest insights into online shopping habits. Klaviyo remains committed to sharing insights aimed at helping businesses of all sizes better understand and engage with their customers.

“Despite the economic headwinds, consumer spending in certain categories continues to be consistent, particularly in categories like apparel and accessories as consumers start attending more events and returning to the office,” said Andrew Bialecki, CEO and co-founder of Klaviyo. “While consumers might pare back on buying higher priced goods like electronics, or price shop for more ‘essential’ goods, they’re still going to buy from the brands they love.”

Top Klaviyo Q2 2022 Shopping Insights

Klaviyo combined insights from over 300 million global shoppers across more than 80 countries and territories powered by the company’s platform during Q2 2022 – between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022. This quarter’s top highlights and trends include:

Despite ongoing supply chain issues and growing inflation, consumer spending remains strong compared to Q1 of 2022 as average order value has increased 19%.

As brands are likely responding to increased prices for goods, they are sending 18% fewer discounts than they did in Q1 2022.

“Back in Stock” alerts are effective – in particular, companies with less than $5M in revenue that sent “Back in Stock” emails saw a 9% increase in order value as compared to last quarter.

The onset of the summer season appears to be a bullish force on consumer spending. Certain categories are climbing despite rising prices, as the number of orders are up compared to Q1 of 2022 in the following categories: Apparel & accessories is up 13% Food and Beverage is up 12% Jewelry is up 4%

Health and beauty orders and prices are relatively flat, with the number of orders increasing 2% and average order value increasing 1%. Consumers are placing 2% more orders for home goods than they were in Q1, with average order value up 7%, likely due to rising costs and inflation.

Consumers placed 5% fewer electronics orders than they did last quarter.

American consumers are continuing to spend more than consumers in other countries; average order value in the Americas is up 24% compared to 9% in EMEA quarter over quarter and just 2% in APAC.

