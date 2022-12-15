Klaviyo Announces Nine New Elite Master Partners

Northern, Mineral.io, Hustler Marketing, Noticed, AMB Interactive, Elephant Room, Mailody, Code and Ackerman exhibit superior strategy, service and experience

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, a unified customer platform that provides data-driven marketing tools, including email and SMS, for ecommerce businesses, today announced nine new Klaviyo Elite Master Partners: Northern, Mineral.io, Hustler Marketing, Noticed, AMB Interactive, Elephant Room, Mailody, Code and Ackerman. These companies, which join a small group of other Elite Master Partners, were chosen based on the best-in-class service and experience they provide to customers.

“Our Elite Master tier is made up of a subset of partners who have made it their core mission to be an extension of the Klaviyo team, providing best-in-class service and experience to our mutual clients,” said Rich Gardner, SVP, Global Strategic Partnerships at Klaviyo. “Each one of these partners have demonstrated their unequivocal commitment to the Klaviyo ecosystem and have proven this through ongoing, open collaboration, relevant certifications, superior client health and net promoter scores, adoption of new product lines and features, and a hugely positive reputation in the community.”

In order to become an Elite Master, partners are nominated by their Partner Manager and Partner Success Manager based on initial quantitative requirements and then undergo a formal review to ensure all qualitative requirements are met as well. Each nominated partner is strictly reviewed on qualitative and quantitative criteria, and only the best partners are approved to be elevated to Elite.

This news comes on the heels of the introduction of Klaviyo’s new Technology Partner Program, which underscores the company’s increased investment in a growing Klaviyo ecosystem. The program aims to help technology companies integrate with Klaviyo, build apps, and help mutual customers get up and running better and faster, all while driving better experiences for their customers and revenue for their businesses. Klaviyo’s current Elite Technology Partners include: Rebuy, Narvar, Gorgias, Nosto, Reviews.io, Loyalty Lion, and Klevu, among others.

Other current Klaviyo Elite Master partners include Power Digital Marketing, Arctic Leaf, Andzen, Chronos, Lunar Solar Group, Ben Zettler, Growth Gurus, Flowium, Smartbug, ElectrIQ, and PAASE Digital. To learn more about the Klaviyo partner program visit https://www.klaviyo.com/partners.

Klaviyo is a unified customer platform that gives online brands direct ownership of their consumer data and interactions, empowering them to turn transactions with customers into long-term relationships—at scale. With Klaviyo, brands can combine customer data with more than 260 native integrations to automate personalized email and SMS communications that make customers feel seen. Klaviyo makes it easy—no need to start from scratch, piece together multiple platforms, or rely on third-party marketplaces and ad networks. From mom-and-pop shops to established companies, innovative brands like Dermalogica, Living Proof, Solo Stove, Citizen Watches, and more than 100,000 other paying users leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms. Learn more at klaviyo.com.

