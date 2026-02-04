KLAS Research ranks Wolters Kluwer’s Sentri7 #1 for Pharmacy Surveillance, Infection Control and Monitoring

Sentri7 Infection Prevention leads Best in KLAS Infection Control and Monitoring category in 2022, 2023, 2025 and 2026

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#award--Wolters Kluwer Health announces that KLAS Research has recognized Sentri7® clinical surveillance solutions as Best in KLAS® for both Pharmacy Surveillance as well as Infection Control and Monitoring in the 2026 Best in KLAS – Software and Services report released today. KLAS Research, which specializes in monitoring and reporting the performance of healthcare solution providers, rated the evidence-based Sentri7 solutions as market leaders for hospitals seeking to optimize infection prevention (IP) programs and hospital pharmacy performance.

End-to-end clinical surveillance & medication management

The Wolters Kluwer Sentri7 suite offers a single-platform approach to deliver comprehensive clinical surveillance and medication management. With real-time patient identification, clinicians can save time by prioritizing at-risk patients and intervening earlier. Sentri7 Pharmacy Surveillance helps pharmacy leaders improve hospital performance, not only to lower medication use and costs, but also to decrease risk and mortality. Hospital pharmacies turn to Sentri7 as a key tool for enhancing patient care, safety, and satisfaction, and it has notably influenced patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

Sentri7 Infection Prevention optimizes programs by speeding up identification of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) and emerging trends. Its advanced capabilities empower care teams to enhance quality, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, Sentri7 simplifies regulatory reporting, allowing healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional patient care.

“We are honored to be recognized as Best in KLAS, a testament to the trust and feedback of our customers,” said Christopher Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager, Pharmacy and Health Technology Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Health. “Infection control, monitoring, and pharmacy surveillance are critical areas for driving operational and regulatory efficiencies in hospitals. By leveraging advanced technology, real-time visibility, and automated reporting, we empower hospital leaders to optimize these processes, reduce costs, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Sentri7 customers speak out: Boosted efficiencies, real-time insight, big time savings

KLAS continually interviews thousands of healthcare professionals and leverages the responses to rate innovative software. Interview questions span the areas of Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product Features, Relationship, and Value. Customers responded to this year’s survey noting a number of key benefits for using Sentri7 solutions, including real-time insights, dramatic time savings, improved workflows and more:

“The biggest strength of Sentri7 Pharmacy Surveillance is that it is live. It gets real-time information to us so we can act on things more quickly. Sentri7 Pharmacy Surveillance helps me not miss things in my job.

In Sentri7 Pharmacy Surveillance, we can custom build rules to look for issues, so it is very customizable. Sentri7 Pharmacy Surveillance has some rules that they have built that we can use to identify problems that other facilities may be looking for as well, like renal dosing. Sentri7 Pharmacy Surveillance will let us know who is on medications that may need renal dose adjustment and things like that so we do not have to go into each person's chart and look for that. Sentri7 Pharmacy Surveillance is just telling us that something needs to be done...”

--KLAS user comment from a healthcare organization manager about Sentri7 for Pharmacy Surveillance, March 2025

“…I just have a dashboard that I work through every day, so I can see labs, and I can see essentially anything that I want or need to see. It helps me do my reporting. Before we had this solution in place, we had to walk down to the lab, grab the papers, and call the provider. What would probably have taken me three hours to do back then takes me maybe 30 minutes now.”

--KLAS user comment from a healthcare organization manager about Sentri7 for Infection Control & Monitoring, July 2025

Sentri7 solutions stand out as Best in KLAS

Best in KLAS is a prestigious award program that recognizes health technology solution providers for outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is reserved for the software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

Adam Gale, CEO at KLAS Research commented, “The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year. With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

