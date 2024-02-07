KLAS Research Names Relatient Best in KLAS for Patient Self-scheduling

As healthcare organizations prioritize self-scheduling services, Relatient’s Dash platform ranked #1 by providers

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalHealth—Relatient, the leading patient scheduling platform, has been ranked the No. 1 Best in KLAS patient self-scheduling solution by KLAS Research. The Best in KLAS rankings are a direct result of feedback from thousands of providers throughout 2023. Overwhelmingly, providers report more satisfaction using Relatient’s Dash platform for patient self-scheduling versus competitors.





2024 marks the first year that KLAS has included the category of Patient Self-Scheduling in its rankings. The creation of this new category underscores the rising importance of this service for patients and provider organizations, alike. Notable industry trends and self-schedule usage data all point to a growing interest from organizations to implement these tools:

Nearly a quarter of providers noted that online patient self-scheduling would be their highest strategic priority as they worked to address operational challenges.

as they worked to address operational challenges. Organizations offering self-scheduling tools may be more likely to attract new patients and improve appointment volume. Dash users see over 20% of appointment volume self-scheduled through multiple channels such as online or through pro-active direct messaging. On average, 70% of patients utilizing Dash for online self-scheduling are new patients . 32% of appointments self-scheduled through Dash were scheduled outside of business hours.



“Providing self-scheduling tools is a vital step in simplifying patient access to our organization, which in turn creates a much more engaged and healthy community,” said Tiffany Cross, MBA, MLS (ASCP) Vice President Clinical Informatics at Covenant Health. “Offering mammography self-scheduling has not only made it easier for patients to schedule these potentially life-saving screenings, but also streamlined scheduling processes at our organization. As patients continue to demand more self-service options for their healthcare, self-scheduling is a key tool that leading health organizations can use to empower patients and improve outcomes.”

“What excites us most about being named Best in KLAS in self-scheduling is that the feedback and rankings come directly from the providers using these tools to deliver real impact to their communities,” said Jeff Gartland, CEO of Relatient. “Relatient has seen a growing interest in self-schedule adoption as our partners look for ways to better engage patients and cut down on the complexity that can plague access to care. As an organization that has been focused for years on providing leading scheduling solutions, it’s exciting to hear from our customers that our solution not only resonates with patients, but makes provider and staff lives easier, as well. We’re thrilled to achieve this honor.”

The Best in KLAS report is an annual award program recognizing software and service companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. Learn more about the Best in KLAS awards and 2024 rankings here.

About Relatient, Inc.

Relatient, Inc., is the leading intelligent patient scheduling and engagement technology company that utilizes a data-led approach to improving access to care. Integrating with all leading EHR/PM systems, Relatient engages with over 50 million unique patients per year on behalf of provider groups and health systems across the U.S. Relatient’s intelligent self-scheduling, patient messaging, chat, digital registration and payment solutions drive operational efficiency, increased appointments, reduced no-shows, faster patient payments and improved patient satisfaction, all while supporting better health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit: http://www.relatient.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Contacts

Trent Freeman



Innsena for Relatient



Email: relatient@innsena.com