KlariVis Partners with Nine Banks

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced its partnership with nine new financial institutions.

KlariVis is a core agnostic enterprise dashboard and analytics platform built for bankers, by bankers. By compiling and aggregating high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, interactive dashboard, financial institutions of all sizes gain timely insights that empower teams, drive profitability, and improve productivity at every level of the organization.

The newest banks to select KlariVis include:

Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) in Kentucky

First National Bank of Bastrop in Texas

Merchants Bank in Minnesota

New Washington State Bank in Indiana

North American Banking Company in Minnesota

Pioneer Bank in New Mexico

Shore United Bank in Maryland

State Bank of Toulon in Illinois

Wayne Bank in Pennsylvania

One bank to recently partner with KlariVis is Community Financial Services Bank. For over 130 years, the bank has served generations of families and businesses in its community through the power of connection. With KlariVis, CFSB will continue with this mission. “We chose KlariVis because data tells a story and KlariVis is helping us interpret that story. Our core provides the data but KlariVis will help us deploy dynamic information in a timely manner to those who need it so we can use it to make the best decisions for our bank, our clients, and ultimately our shareholders,” said Jason Jones, President of Community Financial Services Bank. “The fact that many on the KlariVis team have ‘walked our walk’ as community bankers gives me confidence in our decision to partner with them and we look forward to growing together.”

Throughout the centuries, First National Bank of Bastrop continues to play an integral role in serving the community and takes pride in its reputation for providing both ‘high tech’ and ‘high touch’ customer service. “After careful consideration of several factors, it became obvious that KlariVis was the right data partner for us. We knew the KlariVis team would handle all of the heavy lifting during implementation, we believed the tool would have the best adoption rate internally once we were up and running, and we felt they would be a true business partner for First National Bank of Bastrop moving forward as we continue to grow,” said Jason Miller, CFO of First National Bank of Bastrop.

Since its founding in 1985, Merchants Bank has been committed to being a strong organization with an eye on the future. Partnering with KlariVis furthers that commitment by empowering the bank with timely insights. “Meeting our customers’ needs has always been at the heart of our work as community bankers, but we know continuing to do so today also requires a thorough understanding of our data. KlariVis will be an important investment as part of our technology toolbox and we are looking forward to working with them on enhancing our data strategies to become an even more proactive partner as we help our customers achieve their goals,” said Andrew Guzzo, Chief Banking Officer & President, Merchants Bank.

Also recently partnering with KlariVis, New Washington State Bank (NWSB)’s ongoing growth across various communities has prompted a greater need for additional services, specifically technology and accessibility. To help drive that mission, the bank partnered with KlariVis to better leverage data for insightful decision-making.

At North American Banking Company, banking is personal, service-driven and community-focused. Its partnership with KlariVis will ensure that commitment is met. Michael Bilski, CEO of North American Banking Company, said, “When I saw first-hand what the KlariVis platform could do, I was impressed. By combining our organization’s data and the data analysis capabilities of KlariVis, I believe our employees will gain greater insight into our customers and use it to provide exceptional service. This will help us continue our growth while responding to the needs of our customers for years to come.”

Pioneer Bank also recently partnered with KlariVis. With a strong focus on exceptional service and superior product offerings, the bank will leverage powerful data analytics to create a meaningful impact on the communities it serves. For Shore United Bank, helping its customers achieve financial freedom is a primary goal, but doing so requires a true understanding of its customers and their financial needs. KlariVis is helping to unlock data and empower the bank to transform the customer experience. Additionally, aggregating and analyzing data has been a cumbersome and time-consuming process for both banks. By partnering with KlariVis, Pioneer Bank and Shore United Bank will streamline this process and provide teams with up-to-date actionable data which may have been previously restricted.

Since 1903, State Bank of Toulon has been committed to providing the best service and products for the communities it serves. The partnership with KlariVis will reiterate the commitment. “Data is so important these days. We always knew that we had the data available but lacked how to extract it into a form we can understand and use. One look at the KlariVis platform and what kind of insights they can provide, we were fans. It not only helps management looking at all areas of the bank, but also the individual departments, i.e. loan side, deposit side, etc.,” said Douglas Parrott, President & CEO of State Bank of Toulon. “Not to mention, it’s so user friendly! We’ve only just begun our relationship, but our team is already at the ready to get us up and running in the first few weeks! We cannot wait to get up and running!”

Since 1871, Wayne Bank has been helping the community grow throughout Pennsylvania and New York, and now KlariVis will help the bank continue that mission into the future. “Past experience showed me the tremendous amount of resources that go into developing a solution like this internally. We were looking for a partner to help us organize and navigate our data, and are so happy to have found KlariVis,” said Jim Donnelly, President and CEO of Wayne Bank. “After seeing the KlariVis platform and its capabilities, we can realize the full potential of our data. This partnership will give us the ability to empower our team and transform our organization.”

Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis, said, “As we head into a New Year, having access to actionable data is imperative – from transforming the customer experience, making informed, strategic decisions, and safeguarding the institution. We are thrilled to welcome these latest banks to KlariVis and support their data initiatives.”

KlariVis continues to experience tremendous growth. Since the start of the year, the company has doubled its client base, helping numerous banks across the nation leverage their data to make informed and meaningful decisions that drive value.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team provides financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

