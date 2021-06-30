KlariVis Awarded Experiential Learning in Tech Employment (ELITE) Grant

Engages software engineering team and managed internship program at Exelaration to utilize funds

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KlariVis—KlariVis, a unique and proprietary data analytics software platform developed by bankers for bankers, announces its selection for the Experiential Learning in Tech Employment (ELITE) grant. The ELITE grant is a partnership between Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC) and GOVirginia, that connects student engineers at professional internship organizations with local employers to complete mission-critical tech projects. The grant matches funds for intern wages paid by tech employers.

KlariVis is a financial technology company that develops a unique and proprietary cloud-based data analytics platform designed by bankers exclusively for financial institutions. KlariVis integrates with various core and ancillary financial institution systems to compile and aggregate high-value data and transform it into easy to interpret interactive dashboards executives rely on for strategic decision making and planning. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

“Funds provided through the ELITE grant has given KlariVis the opportunity to tap into the talent of two of our area’s top universities to continue our product roadmap,” states Kim Snyder, founder and CEO of KlariVis. “Giving these best-in-class students the opportunity to gain practical experience while we continue to develop a product that exceeds our clients’ expectations is the ultimate win-win!”

“As a student software developer, it can be intimidating to interact with a real client for the first time, but the KlariVis project has been the perfect introduction,” states Dana Gurland, computer science major at Virginia Tech. “The team at KlariVis does a great job finding the balance between challenging us as developers and recognizing that we are early career professionals honing our skills.”

KlariVis has engaged Exelaration as its professional internship partner. For more than a decade, Exelaration has connected high-performing undergraduate students from Virginia Tech and Radford University with experiential learning opportunities under the guidance of full-time expert technologists.

Art Lucia, Chief Technology Officer at KlariVis and a former mentor at Exelaration introduced the two companies stating, “The growing needs of our customers continue to drive our product roadmap, but with limited resources it can be challenging to meet demands. Our partnership with Exelaration and pulling from their talent pool was the perfect solution to ensure KlariVis is developed with scalability and maintainability in mind.” Lucia continued, “Not to mention Exelaration is a recruiting pipeline for us as well to entice these top talented engineers to stay in our region post-graduation.”

Exelaration Mentor Matt McHugh is leading the KlariVis team of five student engineers from Radford University and Virginia Tech. The ELITE Grant funds up to $25,000 at $5,000 per intern. “The best part is that KlariVis has taken advantage of the ELITE Grant, empowering them to engage five student team members while saving up to $25,000,” states Steve Cooper, CEO of Exelaration. “Exelaration’s mission comes alive when we connect our student engineers with tech companies right here in our area. As we help KlariVis achieve its mission through building critical software, our early career team members gain valuable experiential learning.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to access their transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team has more than 125 years of community banking experience and aims to provide financial institutions with a data analytics platform designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Exelaration

Top organizations engage Exelaration to design and build custom software to improve their business. Anchored by experts with decades of experience across a variety of tech stacks, we mobilize development teams of engineers from top university programs to complete real client projects. For more information visit www.exelaration.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

