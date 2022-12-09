KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states.

Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles with Dell, Epson, Validis, Liveoak Technologies (later acquired by DocuSign), Neocova and Able. He is an experienced sales executive, driving results through sales support, demand-gen, channel partnerships, and new product development.

“Gaining a true understanding for a client’s mission and long-term goals should not only be a priority for any sales team, but it is also a core factor for success,” said Wheeler. “KlariVis prioritizes this. As former bankers, they intimately understand the challenges bankers face and partner with them to maximize the value of their data. I look forward to working with their team to help financial institutions drive their initiatives forward.”

KlariVis is community banking’s secret weapon in their continuing struggle to compete with larger, national institutions. The company empowers financial institutions by providing self-service access to interactive data dashboards, allowing the entire organization to quickly interpret and act upon high-value data that is important to serve customers, drive profitability and improve productivity. As a result of strong demand, KlariVis continues to expand its team, almost doubling its employee base since the start of the year.

Founder and CEO, Kim Snyder, said, “We are excited to welcome Matthew to the KlariVis team. His proven ability to build relationships and create value for his clients aligns perfectly with our core values at KlariVis. We look forward to seeing the contributions he will make to our company as we continue to grow and expand our footprint.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

Contacts

Mary York



706-280-9267



mary@yorkpublicrelations.com