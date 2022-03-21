Home Business Wire KIYATEC to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech...
Business Wire

KIYATEC to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

di Business Wire

KIYATEC one of four private companies among forty-three featured at the two-day event

GREENVILLE, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KIYATEC, the leader in clinically correlated, published functional precision oncology technology today announced that CEO Matt Gevaert, Ph.D., will present virtually at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. KIYATEC’s participation includes virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the two-day event which begins Tuesday, March 22nd.

Leveraging its innovative 3D cell culture technology platform for both clinical and pre-clinical use, KIYATEC recently introduced its first commercial assay in the US, 3D Predict™ Glioma. The Company is adding commercial and business development capabilities to secure payer reimbursement and coverage while generating demand for these services among clinical and pre-clinical customers. Recently, KIYATEC began a facilities expansion to support the Company’s five-year growth plans to increase laboratory capacity and accelerate product development.

ABOUT KIYATEC

KIYATEC is a functional precision oncology company that measures the response of individual patient live cancer cells with its innovative 3D cell culture technology platform. The Company offers clinical tests for high-grade glioma and is developing tests for ovarian, breast, non-small cell lung and rare tumors in its CLIA-certified lab. The Company works with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics for their investigational drug candidates across the majority of solid tumor types.

For more information, visit www.KIYATEC.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Stacy Chick
Chief Commercial Officer
stacy.chick@kiyatec.com

