Kitchen United Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes Best Start-Up Employers for 2022

Ghost Kitchen Leader joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kitchen United has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022 and Forbes Best Start-Up Employers for 2022.

This year’s Fast Company list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. Kitchen United has been recognized for helping shape the future of the restaurant industry today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

This best start-up employers award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. The awards list was announced on March 8th, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

“At Kitchen United, we’re proud to have been the pioneers of a new vision to enable restaurants to serve off-premise diners. As we continue to lead the ghost kitchen segment of the restaurant industry through our creative and flexible approach, we’re humbled to receive recognition by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies,” said Jessi Moss, Kitchen United’s Chief Technology Officer.

2021 was a defining year for Kitchen United, and 2022 has begun with industry leading initiatives. Kitchen United currently has 17 Kitchen Centers in operation across a variety of formats with roughly 150 operational kitchens. Of note are the company’s new initiative with Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, to put Kitchen United MIX in grocery stores across the country. Kitchen United has also forged partnerships with leading mall providers Simon Property Group and Westfield to enable mall restaurants to better serve the off-premise consumers. Supported by a proprietary technology stack, Kitchen United enables customers to order from multiple concepts on the same ticket and with the same delivery driver.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

“We’re proud to be creating a culture of excellence and execution driven by our customer-obsessed employee base,” Janey Chu, Kitchen United’s Chief People Officer said. “As a high growth start-up, it’s crucial for us to attract, promote, and retain passionate team members and we’re always looking for amazing collaborative talent to join our company. We’re thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Start-Up Employers.”

America’s Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on ‘Average Length of Employment’ and ‘Online Employer Reviews’.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of ‘Website Traffic’, ‘Headcount Growth Rates’, and ‘Industry-Referenced Job Openings’.

Prospective employees are invited to visit our career page at www.kitchenunited.com/careers/ or email us at jobs@kitchenunited.com.

About Kitchen United

Founded in 2017, Kitchen United is a leading provider of restaurant hub technology, streamlined logistics and turn-key commercial kitchen space that empowers foodservice operators to tap into the growing off-premise business opportunity and offers consumers a first-of-its-kind to-go experience. The company offers a value-driven, low-risk way for emerging and established restaurant brands to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

