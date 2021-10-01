Kirstin Marr, Head of Insurity Analytics, Leads Panel Discussion on Next-Generation Analytics at InsureTech Connect 2021

Alongside industry experts from Infinilytics, Snowflake, and Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company, Marr will lead a discussion at InsureTech Connect detailing how P&C carriers can leverage next-generation analytic insights to improve underwriting performance and claims management

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, brokers, and MGAs today announced that Kirstin Marr, Head of Insurity Analytics, will lead a panel discussion at InsureTech Connect in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4-6, 2021. InsureTech Connect Vegas is one of the world’s largest industry events of the year, providing attendees access to a wide variety of technology entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, along with some of the largest insurance organizations.

Marr’s panel at InsureTech Connect, titled, “ The Data Cloud Unleashes Next Gen Analytics in P&C,” will explore how P&C carriers and MGAs can take advantage of data insights and predictive analytics in their underwriting and claims performance. Through modern, cloud data architecture, P&C carriers can enable real-time, centralized access to all data sources, structured and unstructured, to drive better business decisions while maintaining data security and governance. The panel will cover how new developments, including the Data Cloud platform and unstructured data management, can empower insurers to make their data more actionable and insightful.

Marr has a wealth of experience in data and predictive analytics and is a recognized thought leader in the insurance industry. As Head of Insurity Analytics, Marr leads product strategy, development, and operations for Insurity’s portfolio of data and analytics solutions. Her leadership has enabled insurers to enhance underwriting and claims performance while delivering a modern experience for their customers. For example, Insurity Analytics in the Data Cloud enables P&C insurers to easily unify, integrate, analyze, and share their data to write more profitable policies, optimize claims, and deliver better combined ratios.

Marr’s panel discussion will take place on Tuesday, October 5 at 10:30 a.m. PST. Marr will be joined in the panel by Matt Glickman, VP Customer Product Strategy, Data Marketplace, and Financial Services at Snowflake, Saurin Shah, Senior Product Manager at Snowflake, Sri Ramaswamy, Chief Executive Officer at Infinilytics, and Kathleen Zarzycki, VP, Information Technology, CIO and CISO at the Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company.

“ I’m excited to be leading this discussion alongside my fellow panelists at InsureTech Connect in Las Vegas,” said Marr. “ The insurance industry is on the cusp of major change, thanks to rapid digitization and rising customer expectations. It is vital that P&C carriers and MGAs rise to the challenge with robust data and analytics they can turn into actionable insights. Insurity is leading the market by making our integrated data analytics suite accessible, flexible, and open to software platforms everywhere through the data cloud, helping our customers hone their competitive edge.”

