Kiromic BioPharma Announces Availability of Company’s Current Corporate Presentation

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND AI® (artificial intelligence) and big data mining platform to discover, validate and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, today announces the availability of the Company’s most recent corporate presentation. The updated presentation can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company’s website. The corporate presentation was also filed as a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. See the updated corporate presentation here Kiromic BioPharma April 2022 Corporate Presentation.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND AI® (artificial intelligence) platform to discover, validate and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology. Kiromic is in the process of developing ALEXIS, a multi-indication allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of gamma delta T-cells to target solid cancers. Kiromic’s DIAMOND AI® is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and millions of dollars required to develop a cellular therapeutic. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about:

our goals and strategies;

our future business development, financial condition and results of operations;

expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures;

our expected timing of human clinical trials and other related milestones;

difficulties or delays in the product development process, including the results of preclinical studies or clinical trials;

difficulties or delays in the regulatory approval process;

manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of any of our products that may be successfully developed and approved for commercialization;

growth of and competition trends in our industry;

our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products;

protection for our patents and other intellectual property or trade secrets;

our expectations regarding our relationships with investors, institutional funding partners, strategic partners and other parties we collaborate with;

adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of our products that could slow or prevent product development or commercialization;

dependence on third party suppliers;

fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; including those fluctuations caused by COVID-19;

our ability to raise capital when needed;

relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; and

the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on April 8, 2022 and elsewhere in this press release. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, there is no undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

