KIOXIA Introduces PCIe 4.0 Storage Class Memory SSDs

New FL6 Series Leverages KIOXIA XL-FLASH Memory to Bridge Gap Between DRAM and TLC-Based SSDs, Accelerate Latency-Sensitive Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D–Low latency, high endurance Storage Class Memory (SCM) is coming to KIOXIA SSDs. KIOXIA America, Inc. is now sampling its FL6 Series enterprise NVMe™ SCM SSDs. Featuring the KIOXIA SCM solution, XL-FLASH™, the dual-port and PCIe 4.0-compliant KIOXIA FL6 Series SSDs bridge the gap between DRAM and TLC-based drives, making them well-suited to latency-sensitive use cases such as caching layer, tiering and write logging.





Based on KIOXIA’s innovative BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory technology with 1-bit-per-cell SLC, XL-FLASH SCM brings low latency and high performance to data center and enterprise storage. While volatile memory solutions such as DRAM provide the access speed needed by demanding applications, it comes at a high cost. SCM addresses this by providing high density, lower cost non-volatile flash memory.

“Enterprise IT architects are always trying to accelerate data access and are now looking to storage class memory to deliver lower latency and higher performance than TLC-based flash storage to their applications,” noted Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president, IDC. “NVMe SCM SSD solutions, such as the KIOXIA FL6 Series, will help fulfill the needs of this fast-growing market where spending is expected to increase tenfold by 2025 compared to today.”

The FL6 Series performs well on low queue depth workloads but its true strengths are revealed as workloads become more demanding and mixed. In these environments, FL6 drives deliver reliable quality of service – a critical attribute for a wide variety of latency-sensitive applications.

FL6 Series Highlights

PCIe Ⓡ 4.0 and NVMe 1.4 specification compliant; ready for NVMe-oF deployments

4.0 and NVMe 1.4 specification compliant; ready for NVMe-oF deployments Native dual-port for high- availability and resiliency

and resiliency 60 DWPD endurance and capacities from 800 GB to 3200 GB

Enterprise reliability of 2.5M hours

SED and FIPS 140-2 security options

“SCM is the next frontier for enterprise storage, and our FL6 Series SSD is designed to cost-effectively fill the gap between DRAM and traditional TLC-based flash SSDs,” said Neville Ichhaporia, vice president, SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “For tiered and caching architectures, KIOXIA continues to create innovative storage solutions that improve storage latency and system reliability. As one of the world’s leading flash memory suppliers, our mature manufacturing processes, proven scalability and time-tested SLC reliability gives FL6 Series customers reliability advantages to create more compelling storage solutions.”

The KIOXIA FL6 Series is now sampling to key industry partners and customers. For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2021 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

NVM Express, NVMe and NVMe-oF are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc.

PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

DWPD: Drive Write(s) Per Day. One full drive write per day means the drive can be written and re-written to full capacity once a day every day for five years, the stated product warranty period. Actual results may vary due to system configuration, usage and other factors. Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

