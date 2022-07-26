KIOXIA Introduces New Levels of Performance with Enterprise NVMe SSD Family Designed with PCIe 5.0 Technology

CM7 Series SSDs Available in New EDSFF E3.S and Industry Standard 2.5-Inch Form Factors

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KumoScale–In another move that delivers next-generation levels of performance to enterprise data centers, KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that its CM7 Series enterprise NVMe® SSDs are now shipping to select customers. Optimized for the needs of high-performance, highly efficient servers and storage, the CM7 family is designed with PCIe® 5.0 technology in Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S and 2.51-inch form factors.





Having introduced the industry’s first EDSFF drives designed with PCIe 5.0 technology2 last year, the addition of the CM7 family expands KIOXIA’s leadership position and allows OEM customers to deliver best-in-class performance3 to end users: The CM7 Series nearly saturates the PCIe 5.0 interface at 14 gigabytes/s read throughput.

“PCIe 5.0 will deliver new levels of performance and will usher in a wave of EDSFF form factor SSDs, helping to replace the 2.5-inch form factor for servers and storage,” said Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president at IDC. “We expect the EDSFF form factor to grow to over 50% of enterprise SSD unit shipments by 2026. With the new CM7 Series family of SSDs, KIOXIA is well positioned to capitalize on the transition to EDSFF.”

The CM7 Series is designed with extensive data integrity protection, a host of security and availability features, and supports the most demanding mission-critical workloads.

CM7 Series highlights include:

EDSFF E3.S and 2.5-inch 15mm Z-height form factors designed to the NVMe 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 specifications

SFF-TA-1001 capable to support Universal Backplane Management enabled systems (also known as U.3)

Read-intensive (1 DWPD) capacities up to 30.72TB 4

Mixed-use (3 DWPD) capacities up to 12.80TB

Dual-port design for high availability applications

Flash Die Failure Protection maintains full reliability in case of a die failure

Cutting-edge feature support – SR-IOV, CMB, Multistream writes, SGL

TCG-Opal SED feature set that is designed to comply with FIPS 140-3

“Applications such as AI, ML, and data analytics continue to drive the need for higher performance from the underlying storage stack, so that users can access, process, and manage data quickly, efficiently, and in real-time,” commented Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “Our CM7 Series SSDs with PCIe 5.0 technology was designed to meet the demands of next generation use-cases. CM7 not only doubles performance from the prior generation but also offers an expanded set of form factor options, larger capacities, and premium features for our enterprise server and storage customers.”

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2022 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1: In 2.5-inch U.3 connectivity, transfer speed will be limited to PCIe Gen4. 2.5-inch indicates the form factor of the SSD and not its physical size.

2: As of November 8, 2021

3: As of July 15, 2022 based on KIOXIA Corporation survey of publicly available information

4: Maximum capacity in E3.S is 15.72 TB

The NVMe and NVMe-oF word marks are registered and unregistered trademarks and service marks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use strictly prohibited.

PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

DWPD: Drive Write(s) Per Day. One full drive write per day means the drive can be written and re-written to full capacity once a day every day for five years, the stated product warranty period. Actual results may vary due to system configuration, usage and other factors. Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:



Dena Jacobson



Lages & Associates



Tel.: (949) 453-8080



dena@lages.com

COMPANY CONTACT:



Mia Cool



KIOXIA America, Inc.



Tel.: (408) 526-3087



mia.cool@kioxia.com