KIOXIA America Showcases PCIe 4.0, 24G SAS SSDs at HPE Discover

KIOXIA SSD Innovations Bring Improved Performance, Better TCO and Ease of Use to HPE ProLiant Servers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FlashMemory–This week at HPE Discover 2021, KIOXIA America, Inc. will showcase its broad lineup of next-gen, flash-based solid state drives (SSDs) that deliver the performance, reliability and flexibility needed to prepare for the next wave of digital transformation – from the edge to the cloud. KIOXIA has been collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to create best-in-class storage solutions for years, and the company’s products enable a broad range of HPE solutions, from mobile to datacenter to enterprise.





At the virtual event, KIOXIA will highlight its full SSD product portfolio optimized for HPE ProLiant servers, which provide a high-performance, secure and versatile foundation to run a range of applications. These products include a new series of PCIe® 4.0 SSDs, the first-ever1 24G enterprise SAS SSDs, and a class of value SAS SSDs that will drive the transition away from SATA SSDs. In addition, KIOXIA will conduct a speaking session focused on SSD trends and technology.

“HPE is one of our long-standing customers, and together we are highly focused on empowering organizations to increase productivity and maximize IT resource utilization,” said Alvaro Toledo, vice president of SSD marketing and product planning at KIOXIA America, Inc. “KIOXIA enables HPE ProLiant servers with SSDs for most applications – for today or tomorrow. Together, we are making digital transformation a reality for enterprises.”

Visitors to The KIOXIA HPE Discover sponsor page and 3D virtual booth will have access to the following technology and product demos:

Demo Showcase:

HPE Delivers Industry’s First 24G SAS SSD for HPE ProLiant Servers (Demo #4471)

KIOXIA and HPE are innovating together, delivering the industry’s first 24G SAS SSDs built on SAS-4 technology to HPE ProLiant servers. By utilizing new PCIe 4.0 servers with 24G SAS, the KIOXIA PM6 Series SSDs deliver significantly improved performance over 12Gb/s SAS with increased system and application efficiency.

Product Highlights:

CM6 and CD6 Series PCIe 4.0 NVMe® SSDs: The KIOXIA lineup of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs brings planned performance improvements of up to 2x over its PCIe Gen3 predecessors and is 12x faster than SATA drives2. KIOXIA was the first company to demonstrate and ship enterprise and data center class PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. CM6 and CD6 Series are SFF-TA-1001 conformant (U.3) SSDs to support universal drive bay systems that can accept NVMe, SAS and SATA SSDs.

Welcome to Life after SATA: KIOXIA will highlight its RM5 Series Value SAS SSD and demonstrate its price/performance value in a real-world workload, showing a clear path away from SATA.

HPE Breakout Session (Session #B4462)

KIOXIA America’s Steve Garceau – director of enterprise product marketing, SSD Business Unit, will conduct a session titled, “SSD Trends for Next-Generation HPE ProLiant Servers.” Available starting June 22, this session focuses on the latest KIOXIA SSDs, detailing how next-generation SAS can double the performance over the previous generation3; how to unlock server and SSD potential with PCIe 4.0 technology; a replacement SATA technology, and the game-changing nature of HPE ProLiant universal backplane technology.

The KIOXIA event space, presentations and HPE keynote and spotlight sessions can be accessed by registering for HPE Discover here.

The KIOXIA 3D virtual booth, demos and presentations can be accessed by clicking here: https://about.kioxia.com/en-us/event.html.

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2021 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1: Source: KIOXIA Corporation, as of June 16, 2020. Based on a KIOXIA market survey of publicly available information.

2: Source: KIOXIA Corporation, as of August 6, 2019. Based on a KIOXIA market survey of publicly available information.

3: Comparison based on sequential read throughput performance comparing 24G and 12Gb/s SSDs.

PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.

NVM Express & Design® and the NVM EXPRESS® and NVMe® word marks are registered or unregistered service marks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use strictly prohibited.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

