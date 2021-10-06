Kingston Technology First Third-Party Supplier to Receive Intel Platform Validation on DDR5 Memory

16GB and 32GB DDR5 UDIMM Compatible with Intel Platforms

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KingstonIsWithYou–Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced its forthcoming DDR5 UDIMMS have received Intel Platform Validation. This marks the first and arguably most important milestone in validating compatibility between Kingston DDR5 memory solutions and Intel platforms utilizing DDR5.





Kingston’s introductory portfolio of DDR5 memory will be the first in a series of high performance, low to high capacity, multiple form factor solutions in support of DDR5 based platforms debuting over the next year. After developing the next generation of DDR memory, Kingston is providing over 10,000 DDR5 UDIMM samples to major motherboard manufacturers and technology partners in support of the platform launch. By supporting partners early, Kingston is doing its part to lay the foundation for a successful product launch.

For over three decades, Kingston has been the memory brand customers choose to power their systems. Earlier this week, Kingston announced it has been ranked as the top third-party DRAM module supplier in the world according to the latest rankings by revenue from analyst firm TrendForce. This marks the 18th consecutive year the company has held the top spot and solidifies Kingston as a leading force in the market. With the launch of new platforms on the horizon, Kingston is gearing up to bring a range of DDR5 memory modules to market featuring enhancements to performance, data integrity, density, and scalability for years to come.

“We are looking forward to unveiling our latest DDR5 portfolio and have made significant investments into enabling the upcoming launch,” said Yo Chen, vice president DRAM Business Unit, Kingston. “By early sourcing of components during a global shortage to enhancing our production infrastructure with the latest DDR5 platforms, we are able to support high volume demand. From the partner level through to the end-user, Kingston Is With You, and here to take the lead with the next generation of memory.”

Kingston memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information, visit kingston.com.

Kingston DDR5 UDIMMs Part Number Capacity and Features KVR48U40BS8-16 16GB DDR5-4800 UDIMM 1Rx8 1.1V KVR48U40BD8-32 32GB DDR5-4800 UDIMM 2Rx8 1.1V

About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

