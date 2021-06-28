Kingston Digital Ships DC1500M Data Center U.2 NVMe SSD

DC1500M U.2 NVMe SSD Adds Support for Multiple Namespaces

Delivers Enhanced Enterprise-Grade Endurance with Consistent Latency and IOPS Performance

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DC1500M–Kingston Digital, Inc., the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the availability of the DC1500M, a U.2 data center NVMe™ PCIe SSD for mixed-use workloads. Leveraging a high-performance Gen 3.0 x4 PCIe NVMe design, the DC1500M delivers predictable random IO performance as well as predictable latencies over a wide range of workloads.





“DC1500M adds support for multiple namespaces making it ideal for environments including virtualization and web hosting,” said Keith Schimmenti, Enterprise SSD Business Manager, Kingston. “From high-performance cloud services, media capture and transport to a range of big-data applications, DC1500M sets the standard for applications where QoS and predictability of performance are paramount. Data centers need drives that are reliable, have serviceable form factors and are equipped with the enterprise-grade features that make it easier to maintain SLAs.”

DC1500M is built with long-term performance in mind offering a high-performance Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe PCIe interface to ensure high throughput and low latency in new and existing data center platforms. The drive delivers consistent read/write latencies of <110 µs / <206 µs, respectively. Additionally, adopting the U.2 form factor allows current Gen 3.0 and Gen 4.0 servers and storage arrays to immediately utilize existing PCIe slots and U.2 backplanes while maintaining serviceability with hot-pluggable drives.

Building on the success of previous Kingston U.2 NVMe SSDs, the new DC1500M drive boasts advanced enterprise-class features to enhance long-term performance in high-availability environments. These include end-to-end data path protection, multiple namespace management, power loss protection (PLP), and telemetry monitoring for increased data center reliability.

DC1500M joins the DC1000B NVMe boot drive, the VMware Ready™ DC500 series SATA SSDs and DC450R to form the most complete range of superior enterprise-class data center storage solutions on the market. The drives are backed by Kingston’s legendary pre- and post-sales support and a five-year limited warranty1. DC1500M is available in 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB capacities2. For more information, visit kingston.com.

DC1500M Data Center U.2 NVMe SSD Part Number Capacity SEDC1500M/960G 960GB DC1500M Data Center U.2 NVMe SSD SEDC1500M/1920G 1920GB DC1500M Data Center U.2 NVMe SSD SEDC1500M/3840G 3840GB DC1500M Data Center U.2 NVMe SSD SEDC1500M/7680G 7680GB DC1500M Data Center U.2 NVMe SSD

DC1500M SSD Features & Specifications

Data Center NVMe Performance: Incredible I/O consistency with speeds of up to 3GB/s and up to 510K IOPS.

Enterprise-Class Mixed-Use Storage: An exceptional balance of consistent I/O delivery with high read and write IOPS performance to manage a wide range of transactional workloads.

An exceptional balance of consistent I/O delivery with high read and write IOPS performance to manage a wide range of transactional workloads. Reduce Application Latencies: Quality of Service (QoS) delivers ultra-low transactional latency for large data sets and various web-based applications.

Quality of Service (QoS) delivers ultra-low transactional latency for large data sets and various web-based applications. On-board Power Loss Protection (PLP): Enterprise-class protection to reduce possibility of data loss or corruption on ungraceful power fails.

Enterprise-class protection to reduce possibility of data loss or corruption on ungraceful power fails. Form Factor: U.2, 2.5″ x 15mm

U.2, 2.5″ x 15mm Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4

NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 Capacities 1 : 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB

960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB NAND: 3D TLC

3D TLC Sequential Read/Write: 960GB – 3,100/1,700MB/s 1.92TB – 3,300/2,700MB/s 3.84TB – 3,100/2,700MB/s 7.68TB – 3,100/2,700MB/s

Steady-State 4k Read/Write 2 : 960GB – 440,000/150,000 IOPS 1.92TB – 510,000/220,000 IOPS 3.84TB – 480,000/210,000 IOPS 7.68TB – 420,000/200,000 IOPS

Latency 2 3 4 : 99.9 – Read/Write: <110 µs / <206 µs

99.9 – Read/Write: <110 µs / <206 µs Static and Dynamic Wear Leveling: Yes

Yes Power Loss Protection (Power Caps): Yes

Yes Namespace Management Support: Yes – 64 Namespaces supported

Yes – 64 Namespaces supported Enterprise Diagnostics: Telemetry, Media Wear, Temperature, Health and Error Logs, etc.

Telemetry, Media Wear, Temperature, Health and Error Logs, etc. Endurance: 960GB — (1 DWPD/5yrs) 5 6 , (1.6 DWPD/3yrs) 5 6 1.92TB — (1 DWPD/5yrs) 5 6 , (1.6 DWPD/3yrs) 5 6 3.84TB — (1 DWPD/5yrs) 5 6 , (1.6 DWPD/3yrs) 5 6 7.68TB — (1 DWPD/5yrs) 5 6 , (1.6 DWPD/3yrs) 5 6

Power Consumption: 960GB – Idle: 6.30W Average Read: 6.21W Average Write: 11.40W Max Read: 6.60W Max Write: 12.24W 1.92TB – Idle: 6.60W Average Read: 6.30W Average Write: 13.7W Max Read: 6.63W Max Write: 15.36W 3.84TB – Idle: 6.80W Average Read: 6.40W Average Write: 14.20W Max Read: 7W Max Write: 16W 7.68TB – Idle: 7W Average Read: 7.30W Average Write: 17.14W Max Read: 8.16W Max Write: 20.88W

Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

0°C ~ 70°C Dimensions: 100.09mm x 69.84mm x 14.75mm

100.09mm x 69.84mm x 14.75mm Weight: 960GB – 145g 1.92TB – 150g 3.84TB – 155g 7.68TB – 160g

Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7–800Hz)

2.17G Peak (7–800Hz) Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (10–2000Hz)

20G Peak (10–2000Hz) MTBF: 2 million hours

2 million hours Warranty/support6: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

1 Some of the listed capacity on a flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Guide at kingston.com/flashguide.



2 Workload based on FIO, Random 4KB QD=1 workload, measured as the time taken for 99.9 percentile of commands to finish the round-trip from host to drive and to host.



3 Measurement taken once the workload has reached steady state but including all background activities required for normal operation and data reliability.



4 Based on 1920GB capacity.



5 Drives Writes Per Day (DWPD) derived from the JEDEC Enterprise Workload (JESD219A).



6 Limited warranty based on 5 years or when the usage of an NVMe SSD as indicated by Kingston’s implementation of the health attribute “Percentage Used” reaches or exceeds a normalized value of one hundred (100) as indicated by the Kingston SSD Manager (kingston.com/SSDManager). For NVMe SSDs, a new unused product will show a Percentage Used value of 0, whereas a product that reaches it warranty limit will show a Percentage Used value of greater than or equal to one hundred (100).

