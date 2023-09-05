Kingston Digital Expands External SSD Lineup

Pocket-sized portability

USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KingstonFURY–Kingston Digital, Inc., the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the XS1000 External SSD, a small and incredibly sleek file backup solution. XS1000 joins XS2000 as a new product offering in Kingston’s external SSD product portfolio. Both drives are extremely compact and under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability.









Kingston’s XS1000 offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s1 and large capacities up to 2TB2 providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, and files. The drive comes with a USB-C®3 to USB-A cable and maintains backwards compatibility to ensure seamless connectivity with legacy devices. Small like a key fob, the XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuous access to your important documents, cherished memories and media files.

“Our customers are looking for convenient, fast and reliable storage at an affordable price. With the addition of XS1000 they can look no further as we now offer more options for external storage,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD business manager, Kingston. “We designed this drive to be sleek and compact, measuring merely half the size of a standard SSD. This ensures unparalleled portability, making it the ultimate selection for those seeking a combination of convenience and top-notch performance available in the market.”

XS1000 is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities and is backed by a limited five-year warranty4 with free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com.

XS1000 External SSD Features and Specifications:

Ultimate portability: Compact and weighing just under 29g, this sleek, all-black SSD fits in your palm, allowing you to take your files on the go effortlessly.

Compact and weighing just under 29g, this sleek, all-black SSD fits in your palm, allowing you to take your files on the go effortlessly. Reliable file backup: Take it all with you. Transfer and store your documents, large photos and videos without interruption.

Expand your digital library with high capacities up to 2TB to preserve life's cherished moments.

Expand your digital library with high capacities up to 2TB to preserve life’s cherished moments. USB 3.2 Gen 2 support: Achieve read speeds up to 1,050MB/s 1 with backwards compatibility to USB 3.2 Gen 1 ensuring seamless connectivity with legacy devices.

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Speed 1 : Up to 1,050MB/s read, 1,000MB/s write

Up to 1,050MB/s read, 1,000MB/s write NAND: 3D

3D Capacities 2 : 1TB, 2TB

1TB, 2TB Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm

69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm Weight: 28.7g

28.7g Casing Material: Metal + Plastic

Metal + Plastic Operating temperature: 0°C~40°C

0°C~40°C Storage temperature: -20°C~85°C

-20°C~85°C Warranty/Support 4 : Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with5: Windows® 11, 10, macOS® (v.10.15.x +), Linux (v. 4.4.x +), Chrome OS™, Android™, iOS/iPadOS® (v.13+)

Compatibility Table USB 3.2 Gen 2 Windows® 11 ✓ Windows® 10 ✓ macOS (v. 10.15.x +) ✓ Linux (v. 4.4.x +) ✓ Chrome OS™ ✓ Android™ ✓ iOS/iPadOS® (v.13+) ✓

XS1000 External SSD Part Number Capacity SXS1000/1000G 1TB SXS1000/2000G 2TB

1 Based on internal testing. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software and usage. USB 3.2 Gen 2 host device required for optimal speeds. 2 Some of the listed capacity on a flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide. 3 USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. 4 Limited warranty based on 5 years or “SSD Life Remaining” which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager. A new, unused product will show a wear indicator value of one hundred (100), whereas a product that has reached its endurance limit of program erase cycles will show a wear indicator value of one (1). See Kingston.com/wa for details. 5 Compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS/iPadOS and Android devices may vary and is largely dependent on the host software/hardware (please see your host manufacturers support site for capabilities). For Android/iOS/iPadOS devices an additional OTG cable (not supplied by Kingston) may be required.

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact PR Team, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-435-2600 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room kingston.com/company/press/

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

