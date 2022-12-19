King Smith Fitness — Creator of the WalkingPad®, the First “Walking Machine” — Launches in the US

WalkingPad brand products now available at major retailers Lowe’s and Walmart

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WFH—King Smith Fitness, creator of the WalkingPad® and an intelligent home fitness equipment pioneer, launches in the United States with offices in Dallas, Texas, and a vision to help US consumers fall more easily in love with fitness and healthy living. The company also announced that its WalkingPad® brand will now be carried at Lowe’s and Walmart, making King Smith Fitness equipment available to consumers at two of the largest retailers in the US.

King Smith Fitness has seen tremendous growth since its founding in 2015, expanding to more than 70 countries and developing a range of fitness devices that are helping people live happier and healthier lives. Momentum in the US was particularly strong in 2021 with sales reaching over $10M, making the US office a natural next step for the company’s global expansion. The new Dallas office will allow the company to better serve a fast-growing clientele, hire US talent, and help reduce supply chain issues.

According to Fortune Insights, the U.S. home fitness equipment market is projected to grow from USD 4.81 billion in 2021 to USD 7.80 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2%. A confluence of trends including rising obesity prevalence and growing awareness regarding the health benefits of using such equipment are mainly driving demand in the US.

“ As a fitness proponent and a descendent of blacksmiths, I launched King Smith Fitness with the vision to produce smart, well-designed, and functional home exercise equipment accessible to everyone,” said Albert Jing, founder and CEO. “ With more people leading sedentary lives, our WalkingPad products – designed to help users to easily work out at home – have been well-received in the US. Opening our Dallas office is the first step toward enhancing our ability to better serve our North American customers and to meeting growing demand.”

Select WalkingPad® products can now be purchased at Lowes.com and Walmart.com. The initial WalkingPad collection at both retailers includes King Smith Fitness’ unique “walking machines” and treadmills, as well as accessories.

WalkingPad X21 was named as one of the top inventions of 2022 by TIME Magazine. WalkingPads feature innovative fold designs, multi-sensors, and auto-speed control technology. When folded, most WalkingPads occupy just under 5.4 sq. ft., allowing them to fit into any home or workspace. Users can choose from more than ten models depending on their speed, activity, and load preferences. WalkingPad C2 is also available in five contemporary colors– white, black, yellow, blue, and red – to complement any style preferences.

King Smith Fitness Product Benefits and Features

In addition to its WalkingPad® brand, King Smith Fitness offers a range of innovative IoT-enabled (Internet of Things) exercise equipment that is smart, well-designed, and functional. The intelligent IoT system encompasses hardware and applications to enable consumers to enjoy work outs easily at home. The KS FiT app enables users to track and save their exercise data to the cloud in real-time. The app can also suggest and tailor workout programs and access diversified content services based on their user data.

Visit King Smith Fitness at CES 2023

King Smith Fitness will be showcasing its latest innovations in intelligent fitness equipment during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Booth #54400 from January 5 to 8, 2023. Interested partners and customers are encouraged to schedule a meeting in advance by emailing marketing@kingsmithfitness.com. To request briefings/demos with the company’s executives, interested media and analysts are encouraged to schedule briefings in advance by emailing Mary@skc-pr.com.

About King Smith Fitness

Founded in 2015, King Smith Fitness, creator of the WalkingPad® and an intelligent home fitness equipment pioneer, provides smart, well-designed, and functional home exercise equipment that is accessible to everyone. King Smith’s flagship brand, the WalkingPad, is revolutionizing the home fitness market with the world’s first “walking machines” made with innovative folding designs, multi-sensors, and auto-speed control technology. Their compact, sleek, quiet, and easy-to-store features have received rave customer reviews. King Smith Fitness products are sold direct to consumer online and through retail partners such as Amazon, Lowe’s, and Walmart throughout North America and in 70+ countries with more than 1 million units sold in 2021. The company’s products have also won various design awards including Red Dot Award, IF Award, and GOOD DESIGN Award. King Smith has offices across North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.kingsmithfitness.com

Contacts

Mary Placido



415.218.3627



Mary@skc-pr.com