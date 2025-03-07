Kinetic Technologies Introduces Breakthrough Single-Chip High-Performance USB VBUS Safety Management Load Switch for 48V EPR Systems

KTS1800: High-Voltage, Bi-Directional Switch with Industry-Leading Protection with Ultra-Fast Over-Voltage Protection, Reverse-Current Protection & Surge Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic Technologies, a leader in power management solutions, expands its portfolio with the introduction of the KTS1800, a high-performance USB VBUS safety management load switch designed for USB Type-C PD 3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR) applications. Engineered to handle up to 312W in sink-mode and 240W in source-mode, the KTS1800 ensures superior power delivery, safety, and protection for high-power USB devices.

The KTS1800 features a 3V to 55V operating range and withstands input/output voltages up to 59VDC, making it ideal for USB-C EPR Notebooks, docking stations, monitors, adapters, and other high-power USB applications. Its ultra-fast 55V over-voltage protection (OVP), reverse-current protection (RCP), and integrated active transient flat-clamp voltage suppression (TVS) provide unmatched system reliability against surges, ESD events, and power fluctuations. The device functions as a Dual Role Power (DRP) port using a single power path dynamically switching between sink- and source-modes. This enables a more robust and space efficient solution in docking stations and “charger-per-port” notebook computers.

“Architecting 48V USB EPR systems is challenging for OEM system designers as the silicon ecosystem is in an early stage. New methods are needed to handle fault conditions compared to 20V USB SPR,” said Erik Ogren, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Kinetic Technologies. “KTS1800 features all of the robust system protection that Kinetic’s USB Protection IC customers have come to appreciate, with new advances to tackle specific 48V demands. One difficulty OEMs face is choosing a suitable small size TVS diode for surge protection which can adequately protect the 48V PD Controller IC. KTS1800’s flat-clamp active clamp solves that problem by protecting against input surges, while maintaining a safe voltage for downstream devices.”

Key Product features:

3V to 55V Operating Voltage Range

59V DC Abs. Max. Rating at VBUS and VSYS

Abs. Max. Rating at VBUS and VSYS 6.5A RMS Continuous Current Rating

Continuous Current Rating 25mΩ typ. On-Resistance from VBUS to VSYS

55V, 90ns Over-Voltage Protection (OVP) 4V to 55V External Resistor Programmable

Active Transient Voltage Suppression (TVS) at VBUS 48VDC ±130V Surge Protection (IEC61000-4-5) ±30kV ESD Contact Discharge (IEC61000-4-2) ±30kV ESD Air-Gap Discharge (IEC61000-4-2)

Soft-Start (SS) Limits Inrush Current

Short-Circuit Protection (SCP) during & after SS

21A, 500ns Over-Current Protection (OCP)

Current-Limit Protection (CLP) in I SOURCE Mode Resistor Adjustable from 0.6 to 5.5A

Mode “Ideal Diode” Reverse-Current Protection (RCP) VF = 20mV and 30µs Fast Recovery Diode Direction aligns per I SINK vs. I SOURCE Mode

Over-Temperature Protection (OTP)

3.3V POK Safe LDO

VBUS Active Discharge Circuit

FON Logic Input for Fast Role Swap (FRS)

A/B/C Suffix Versions for EN1/2 I SINK or I SOURCE Logic

or I Logic /FLT Output Flag & Hiccup Auto-Retry after Faults

-40°C to 85°C Operating Temperature Range

63-bump WLCSP 4.81 x 3.79mm (0.5mm pitch)

KTS1800 is available and shipping now. Visit the Kinetic Technologies website for more detailed information.

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies™ designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, computing, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. The company’s product portfolio brings solutions that convert, protect, regulate, and monitor power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads. Kinetic Technologies is headquartered in San Jose, California operating as a fabless semiconductor manufacturer with R&D centers based in Silicon Valley and Asia. Operations and customer sales support are found globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.kinet-ic.com.

*The Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brands and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.

Media contact: Robert Bendz

Phone: +1-408-746-9000 x116

Email: rbendz@kinet-ic.com